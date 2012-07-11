History Of Ravens Franchise Tag

Jul 11, 2012 at 12:39 PM
ravensfranchise.jpeg


The deadline to sign running back Ray Rice to a long-term deal before he has to play out the year under the franchise tag is Monday.

But even if Rice doesn't ink a new deal by the 4 p.m. deadline, history suggests the Ravens will eventually come to an agreement with their Pro Bowler.

Before Rice, the Ravens used the franchise tag six times in their 16-year history. Only once did it not eventually lead to a long-term deal. While Terrell Suggs and Chris McAlister received it twice, no Ravens player has actually played a full two seasons under the franchise tag.

Here's the history of the franchise tag in Baltimore:
1998 – G Wally Williams
After spending two years in Baltimore and starting a combined 26 games over that span, the Ravens put the tag on Williams before the 1998 season. He started 13 games that year (seven at left guard and six at center). Afterwards, he signed a reported five-year deal worth $18.5 million with New Orleans, where he was assured he wouldn't have to bounce around on the offensive line anymore. Thus, Williams is the only former Raven to be franchised and then not get a new deal with Baltimore.

2003 & 2004 – CB Chris McAlisterMcAlister logged a career-high 17 pass deflections in 2002 and the Ravens slapped the tag on him the following season. The team was then working on a five-year deal, but didn't reach an agreement with him. McAlister went on to have a Pro Bowl season in 2003. He got the tag again before the 2004 season, but rules were different then and players could re-sign midway through the year. McAlister inked a reported seven-year, $55 million contract in mid-October and went on to have another Pro Bowl year.

2008 & 2009 – OLB Terrell SuggsEven after posting a then career-low five sacks in 2007, the Ravens franchised Suggs as a linebacker. He returned with eight sacks and two interceptions in helping Baltimore to the AFC championship and got the tag again. However, Suggs signed a six-year contract, reportedly worth $63 million contract that July, making him the highest-paid linebacker in NFL history and keeping him off the free-agent market.
2011 – DT Haloti Ngata
After going to his second straight Pro Bowl, Ngata got tagged in mid-February. It looked like he* might play the year out under the tag (as his predecessors McAlister and Suggs had done), but the two sides reached a deal minutes before the Sept. 21 deadline, which came two weeks into the season. Ngata signed a five-year deal, reportedly worth $61 million2012 – RB Ray RiceFollowing the best season of Rice's four-year career, the Ravens put the tag on himon March 2. It's worth $7.7 million.* **"As we have in the past, placing the franchise designation on a player allows us to keep negotiating on a long-term contract," Ravens General Manager Ozzie Newsome said when the tag was applied. "Our goal is to keep Ray Rice a Raven."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Revealing the Ravens' All-Time 25 Team

Fans cast more than 8,000 votes. See if your favorite players made the cut.

news

Brian Billick Honored to Join Ravens Ring of Honor

The first coach in Ravens history to win a Super Bowl joins other franchise greats on display at M&T Bank Stadium

news

20 Ravens Relics In 20 Years: Super Bowl XLVII Ring

The Ravens survived a furious comeback from the 49ers to capture their second Super Bowl in franchise history.

news

20 Ravens Relics In 20 Years: Ravens Super Bowl XXXV Ring

The Ravens won the franchise's first championship behind a historically strong defense led by linebacker Ray Lewis.

news

20 Ravens Relics In 20 Years: Ray Lewis Jersey

The legendary Raven set a standard for passion and success still engrained in the franchise today.

news

20 Ravens Relics In 20 Years: Joe Flacco's Combine Results

The 6-foot-6 quarterback showed off his athleticism before being selected by the Ravens in the 2008 NFL Draft.

news

20 Ravens Relics In 20 Years: Harbaugh's Super Bowl XLVII Play Cards

The Ravens outlasted the San Francisco 49ers in the longest Super Bowl in history to earn the franchise's second Lombardi trophy.

news

20 Ravens Relics In 20 Years: Justin Tucker's Purple Cleats

The rookie kicker booted a game-winning 47-yard field goal to outlast the Denver Broncos in the 2012 AFC wild-card game.

news

20 Ravens Relics In 20 Years: Ed Reed Jersey

The all-time great safety will be inducted into the Ravens' Ring of Honor on Sunday.

news

20 Ravens Relics In 20 Years: Art Modell Patch

The Ravens honored the former owner with an "ART" patch worn throughout the 2012 season and a Super Bowl run.

news

20 Ravens Relics In 20 Years: Super Bowl XXXV Program

Baltimore's defense paved the way for the franchise's first Super Bowl, defeating the New York Giants 34-7.

news

20 Ravens Relics In 20 Years: Ray Lewis' Rookie Jersey

The Ravens made the middle linebacker the second pick in franchise history in the 1996 NFL Draft.

Find Tickets
Find Tickets Here
Advertising