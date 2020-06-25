Thursday, Jun 25, 2020 10:30 AM

Hollywood Brown Steers Ravens to 'Madden 20' Super Bowl Title

Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

062520-Hollywood-Madden
The Checkdown
WR Marquise Brown Graphic

The Ravens are 2020 Super Bowl champions – in Madden that is.

Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and the Ravens defeated fellow wide receiver Chris Godwin and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 64-42, in The Checkdown's "NFL Madden 20" championship Wednesday night.

The Checkdown had been simulating the 2020 season using the franchise mode, but couldn't sim the Super Bowl so it brought in two players to hit the sticks. Hollywood is pretty much a ringer at this point. It's his second Madden title this offseason, as he also took down Snoop Dogg to win ESPN's Madden NFL 20 Celebrity Tournament a couple months ago.

Here's how Hollywood's latest championship win went down, including a dramatic ending:

Godwin got on the board first with Tom Brady as his QB:

But Justice Hill tied the score by tiptoeing the sideline on a touchdown run:

You know Hollywood means business when he puts himself in the Wildcat formation:

Godwin had enough of seeing the man on the cover, Lamar Jackson, run all over him:

Yeah, about that …

Godwin hung in there though, and tied it up in the fourth quarter:

Hollywood didn't mess around and answered with a touchdown to Mark Andrews:

But Godwin came back and had a chance to tie it with about two minutes left. Then he tried to turn Brady into Jackson with a John Elway-like goal-line "helicopter" scramble and, well, it didn't work out well.

Matthew Judon put a crushing hit on Brady at the goal line, causing a fumble that was returned for a long game-sealing touchdown by Chuck Clark.

Game. Over.

Now can the real season play out like this?

Related Content

DE Derek Wolfe; DE Calais Campbell
news

Wink Martindale on How Calais Campbell, Derek Wolfe Will Impact Defense

The Ravens blitzed more than any other team in the league last year. Will that remain the case in 2020 if Baltimore gets better pressure up front?
QB Lamar Jackson; G Bradley Bozeman; G Patrick Mekari
news

Late for Work 6/25: Ravens Roster Is Ranked the Best in NFL

ESPN's Josina Anderson disputes a report that the Ravens have recently had internal discussions about signing Antonio Brown. Lamar Jackson is No. 5 in Chris Simms' quarterback rankings. Miles Boykin is key to the Ravens offense being even better in 2020.
Left: Marlon Humphrey; Right: Marcus Peters
news

Mailbag: Ravens' Strongest and Weakest Position Groups

Who could the Ravens sign for the 90th roster spot? Could Hollywood Brown be featured in the return game?
DeMarcus Ware; Julius Erving; Ryan Howard
news

'Chasing Greatness' Series Made Ravens' Zoom Meetings Must-See Events

Head Coach John Harbaugh and Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale had an All-Star cast of guest speakers in the Ravens' meetings, stressing culture and camaraderie while players were out of the building.
Antonio Brown
news

Late for Work 6/24: Ravens Reportedly Had 'Discussions' About Antonio Brown 

Pundits are confident in Patrick Queen. Chuck Clark is a reason why the Ravens shouldn't trade for Jamal Adams. Fan attendance could look different for every team. 
How Lamar Jackson Is Sharpening His Passing Attack
news

How Lamar Jackson Is Sharpening His Passing Attack

It's not just deep balls that the Ravens want to hit more of in 2020. It's improving on throws outside, intermediate and downfield.
Greg Roman Will Be 'Selective' in Tweaking Ravens' Top Offense
news

Greg Roman Will Be 'Selective' in Tweaking Ravens' Top Offense

Because of lost practice time this offseason, Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman doesn't want to introduce too many new things into the Ravens offense.
Late for Work 6/23: Patrick Ricard Has Just Scratched the Surface of What He Can Become
news

Late for Work 6/23: Patrick Ricard Has Just Scratched the Surface of What He Can Become

Patrick Mekari is the Ravens' most intriguing project player. Lack of minicamps affects the Ravens' evaluation process regarding undrafted free agents. Ray Lewis praises the University of Miami's hiring of Ed Reed as the football program's Chief of Staff. Ozzie Newsome reflects on how the Ravens found John Harbaugh.
Head Coach John Harbaugh
news

John Harbaugh Won't 'Run Scared' as NFL Prepares for Football

Head Coach John Harbaugh said the NFL will have to be 'adaptable, flexible and smart' as it opens its doors from a virtual offseason.
Matt Skura Is Ahead of Schedule After Major Knee Injury
news

Matt Skura Is Ahead of Schedule After Major Knee Injury

The Ravens' starting center blew the Ravens' conditioning test away, per Head Coach John Harbaugh.
Seattle Seahawks DE Jadeveon Clowney
news

Around the AFC North: Jadeveon Clowney Could Still Land in Cleveland

Bengals have had talks about an extension with A.J. Green, but it's complicated. Steelers captain Cameron Hayward speaks out on playing amidst COVID and player protests.

Advertising