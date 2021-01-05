"Hollywood" Is Ready for the Playoff Stage

That has silenced the critics, and Brown has always had them due to his diminutive size. He was just 5-foot-7, 126 pounds in high school, and he took the hard road to becoming a college star at Oklahoma, first attending College of the Canyons, a junior college in California, and spending a year out of football.

But Brown never gave up on his dream of playing in the NFL. Whatever he went through this season didn't compare to challenges he had already overcome.

"I feel like my season has been alright, but any adversity, when you come out the back end, it's always going to be a blessing; that's how my whole life has been," Brown said last week. "So, when I'm faced with adversity, it's never getting down on myself. If I make another mistake, alright, I'm going to get another opportunity, and that's just how I look at life. When you're faced with adversity, the sun is going to come out again. You've just got to keep trying."

The Ravens have punished opponents with their NFL-best rushing attack lately, and Brown is happy to see the offense rolling. He says has adjusted to being in a system that relies so heavily on its ground game.