How COVID-19 Has Shaped Ravens' Roster vs. Steelers

The Ravens' final injury report before facing the Pittsburgh Steelers came on Saturday, when the game was still slated to be played Tuesday.

After a third postponement and more days of Ravens players being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, things have changed.

The Ravens now have 16 players on their Reserve/COVID-19 list, including seven players who have been to a Pro Bowl.

Here's a look at where the Ravens' roster stands heading into the game:

Quarterback

With MVP Lamar Jackson grounded, the Ravens will turn to backup Robert Griffin III. Griffin's last NFL start came in Week 17 to cap the 2019 regular season – also against the Steelers. He and some other Ravens offensive backups triumphed over Pittsburgh's strong starting defense. However, Griffin will have even more reserves around him this time and very limited practice time. Trace McSorley was activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, so he's in line to be Griffin's backup. McSorley hasn't thrown a pass in an NFL regular-season game.

Running Back

Top running backs Mark Ingram II and J.K. Dobbins should be eligible to return to the active roster, per multiple reports. If so, Baltimore will have its full stable of runners. If not, Gus Edwards has proven to be capable, including against the Steelers. Justice Hill would be his backup. Ingram missed the first Ravens-Steelers game this season, but Dobbins stepped up with a season-high 113 rushing yards.

Fullback

While the Ravens could have all their running backs, Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard is still on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. He was placed on it Friday. Ricard is a huge part of the Ravens' ground game and a tone-setter with his physicality. When added to Nick Boyle's season-ending knee injury, it makes running the football even harder.

Tight End

Boyle is out for the year and Pro Bowler Mark Andrews went on the COVID-19 list on Monday. Baltimore doesn't have a single tight end (not even Ricard) on the 53-man roster, but has three on the practice squad: Luke Willson, Eric Tomlinson and Sean Culkin. Willson played against the Titans last week.

Wide Receiver

Willie Snead IV, who has been the team's most consistent pass catcher in recent weeks, was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Monday. That eliminates another key blocker and sure-handed chain mover. Otherwise, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, Miles Boykin and rookies Devin Duvernay and James Proche II are all available to play. The Ravens signed Dez Bryant to the 53-man roster Saturday.

Offensive Line

The Ravens will have to shuffle their starting lineup again with Patrick Mekari and Matt Skura landing on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday. They are the only two players who have played at center this season. Baltimore could give undrafted rookie Trystan Colon-Castillo his first NFL start or move left guard Bradley Bozeman to center. If Bozeman moves, rookie Ben Bredeson could start his first game. Ben Powers could also step in at either guard spot. Baltimore has activated rookie guard Tyre Phillips and veteran D.J. Fluker returned to the 53-man roster Monday, so right guard and right tackle should be covered. Practice squad guard Will Holden, who played some right tackle against the Titans, is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The Ravens signed offensive tackle Jake Rodgers to the practice squad.

Defensive Line

Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell, defensive end Jihad Ward and defensive tackle Justin Madubuike are all still on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Defensive tackle Brandon Williams came off the list Tuesday, but it's unknown whether he is healthy enough to play (ankle). Rookie Broderick Washington also came off the list and could get a lot of snaps along with Derek Wolfe and Justin Ellis.

Outside Linebacker

Pro Bowler Matthew Judon and veteran Pernell McPhee are on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. They have been the team's primary starters opposite each other. Judon's pass rushing and run stopping combo is the best of the group, and McPhee is a strong edge defender. Jaylon Ferguson was moved back to the active roster Monday, leaving him, Yannick Ngakoue and Tyus Bowser as the options.

Inside Linebacker

A group that has been hampered in previous games hasn't been touched by the COVID-19 outbreak. Rookies Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison and veterans L.J. Fort and Chris Board are all active. The Ravens also have undrafted rookie Kristian Welch still on the 53-man roster.

Cornerback

Marlon Humphrey missed a game earlier this season because he caught coronavirus, but the group has been unaffected this time. Humphrey, Marcus Peters, Jimmy Smith and Tramon Williams are all available to play, though Smith was listed as questionable with an ankle injury. The Ravens also signed Davontae Harris to the 53-man roster and added Pierre Desir to the practice squad. Tavon Young, Khalil Dorsey and Terrell Bonds all spent time on the Reserve/COVID-19 list over the past week and are all injured (Young and Bonds suffered season-ending injuries).

Safety

Starters Chuck Clark and DeShon Elliott are both available, as are reserves Geno Stone and Jordan Richards.

Special Teams