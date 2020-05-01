How the Versatile Wide Receiver Corps Shapes Up

Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews led the Ravens last season with 16 catches that went for 20 yards or more. Brown had eight, but nobody else on the team had more than four catches that went for 20-plus yards.

The 2020 draft was loaded with wideouts, but Duvernay's speed is a huge reason why the Ravens coveted him badly in Round 3. Receivers like Brown and Duvernay force corners and safeties to back up, which opens things up offensively.Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman and Assistant Head Coach/Pass Coordinator/Wide Receivers David Culley now have more options.

Duvernay looks forward to adding his speed to what the Ravens already have.

"Hollywood (Brown) is tremendously fast," Duvernay said. "I saw him at O.U. (Oklahoma), blazing – killed us every year. I Iook forward to it."

More versatility

Neither Duvernay (5-foot-10, 200 pounds) nor Proche (5-foot-11, 2001 pounds) have the prototypical size of an outside receiver like Boykin (6-foot-4). But Duvernay was effective lining up outside and in the slot at Texas. Willie Snead IV (31 catches, 339 yards, five touchdowns) can work inside or outside and the Ravens envision a wide receiver group that will attack from a variety of formations.

"We play all the guys in different spots, the same as we do on defense," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "We like to move guys around. I don't think we really have a 'slot' player or an 'outside' player. You'll see those guys play in all the different spots in different times. We try to put them in position to do the things that they do well. The things you see Willie Snead doing are the things we think he does best, and he's a very versatile player. We'll try to do that with all the guys we have. Devin can go outside – and then James Proche has been outside, too – outside, inside, in motion, runs, twitch routes, out of the backfield."

Sure hands