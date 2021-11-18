How to Watch, Listen, and Live Stream Ravens vs. Bears

Nov 18, 2021 at 11:00 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

111821-WLS

The Baltimore Ravens are back on the road and aiming for a better result in Week 11 with a matchup against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

The Week 11 game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET.

Here's how you can watch, listen, and live stream the game:

WATCH ON TV

  • Local TV: CBS / WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore); WUSA Ch. 9 (Washington)
  • Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline)
  • Check 506sports.com for coverage maps. Ravens vs. Bears is in red
  • Pregame & Postgame coverage on the Ravens TV App for Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV
WLS Week 11 Map

WATCH ON MOBILE

Live video streams are available to fans located in TV markets (red) where the game is being aired on the following platforms:

LISTEN LIVE

  • Ravens Mobile app
  • Ravens website (on desktop computers only)
  • Local radio: WBAL (1090 AM/101.5 FM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM)
  • Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Femi Ayanbadejo (analyst)
  • National radio: Sports USA
  • Announcers: Larry Kahn (play-by-play), Mark Carrier (analyst)

Related Content

news

Late for Work 11/18: Ronnie Stanley Is 'Really Confident' He Can Come Back From Ankle Injury

Excluding Lamar Jackson, Marlon Humphrey is predicted to be the Ravens' MVP in the second half of the season. Jackson is one of the leaders of the quarterback evolution. Dolphins' Xavien Howard wins AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Ravens.
news

Justin Houston Isn't Satisfied After 100-Sack Milestone … And Neither Is His Son

Veteran outside linebacker Justin Houston hit 100 sacks in Miami, but he isn't pleased with his play this season and his son wants more.
news

News & Notes: Odafe Oweh Doesn't Believe in the Rookie Wall

Facing Lamar Jackson in practice could help Ravens prepare for Justin Fields. John Harbaugh did not rule out Le'Veon Bell returning. The Bears may blitz frequently after watching Miami's success.
news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Lamar Jackson Sent Home With Sickness

Center Bradley Bozeman was also sent home with a sickness. Latavius Murray is practicing for the first time since his ankle injury in Week 6.
news

Mailbag: How Will Greg Roman Adjust After Ugly Miami Game?

How can the offense get to the line faster? What's the problem with the offensive line and how can it improve? Will the Ravens add a defensive lineman after the Derek Wolfe loss?
news

Ravens Sign Defensive Tackle To Practice Squad

Defensive tackle Isaiah Mack has joined Baltimore's practice squad, adding depth with Derek Wolfe out for the season and Brandon Williams dealing with a shoulder injury. 
news

Late for Work 11/17: Ravens Have Earned Trust in Topsy-Turvy NFL

Do Ravens' Defensive Issues Dampen Optimism About Team Going Forward? Ravens midseason superlatives.
news

Power Rankings: Ravens Fall But Remain Consensus Top-10 Team

The Ravens tumbled after their 22-10 loss in Miami, but they're still very much in the hunt.
news

Ravens Release Le'Veon Bell, Who Tweets His Appreciation

Veteran running back Le'Veon Bell has reportedly been released after playing five games with the Ravens. 
news

Eisenberg: The Ravens' Season Is Just Beginning

The fact that they haven't played a down against the Pittsburgh Steelers or Cleveland Browns is the biggest reason their season effectively hasn't started yet.
news

Late for Work 11/16: Four Stats Ravens Need in Second Half of Season

Tim Tebow says Lamar Jackson is still in a great position to win MVP despite loss to the Dolphins. Should the Ravens prioritize the offensive line or defensive line in the draft?
Vote Now
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising