How to Watch, Listen, and Live Stream Ravens vs. Bears

The Baltimore Ravens are back on the road and aiming for a better result in Week 11 with a matchup against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
The Week 11 game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET.
Here's how you can watch, listen, and live stream the game:
WATCH ON TV
- Local TV: CBS / WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore); WUSA Ch. 9 (Washington)
- Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline)
- Check 506sports.com for coverage maps. Ravens vs. Bears is in red
- Pregame & Postgame coverage on the Ravens TV App for Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV
WATCH ON MOBILE
Live video streams are available to fans located in TV markets (red) where the game is being aired on the following platforms:
- Ravens Mobile app for iOS and Android
- Ravens website (on iOS devices using Safari only)
LISTEN LIVE
- Ravens Mobile app
- Ravens website (on desktop computers only)
- Local radio: WBAL (1090 AM/101.5 FM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM)
- Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Femi Ayanbadejo (analyst)
- National radio: Sports USA
- Announcers: Larry Kahn (play-by-play), Mark Carrier (analyst)