How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Colts

Oct 07, 2021 at 12:23 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

100721-WLS

The Baltimore Ravens kick off a four-game homestand with a "Monday Night Football" showdown against the Indianapolis Colts. The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium.

Here's how you can watch, listen and live stream the game:

WATCH ON TV

  • National TV: ESPN & ABC
  • Local TV: WMAR Ch. 2 (Baltimore); WJLA Ch. 7 (Washington)
  • Announcers: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese (analyst), Louis Riddick (analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline)
  • Pregame & Postgame coverage on the Ravens TV App for Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV

WATCH ON MOBILE

Live video streams are available on the following platforms:

LISTEN LIVE

  • Ravens Mobile app
  • Ravens website (on desktop computers only)
  • WBAL (1090 AM/101.5 FM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM)
  • Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Femi Ayanbadejo (analyst)
  • National Radio: Westwood One Sports
  • Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Ron Jaworski (analyst)

