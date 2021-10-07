How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Colts

The Baltimore Ravens kick off a four-game homestand with a "Monday Night Football" showdown against the Indianapolis Colts. The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium.
Here's how you can watch, listen and live stream the game:
WATCH ON TV
- National TV: ESPN & ABC
- Local TV: WMAR Ch. 2 (Baltimore); WJLA Ch. 7 (Washington)
- Announcers: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese (analyst), Louis Riddick (analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline)
- Pregame & Postgame coverage on the Ravens TV App for Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV
WATCH ON MOBILE
Live video streams are available on the following platforms:
- Ravens Mobile app for iOS and Android
- Ravens website (on iOS devices using Safari only)
- Ravens Pregame Live: Shelby Granath, Torrey Smith, Garrett Downing, Haloti Ngata (guest)
- Starts at 7:15 p.m. on YouTube, Ravens website, Ravens Mobile app and Ravens TV App for Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV
LISTEN LIVE
- Ravens Mobile app
- Ravens website (on desktop computers only)
- WBAL (1090 AM/101.5 FM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM)
- Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Femi Ayanbadejo (analyst)
- National Radio: Westwood One Sports
- Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Ron Jaworski (analyst)