How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Steelers

Dec 29, 2019 at 09:00 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

126919-How-to-Watch-Week-17-vs-Steelers

The Baltimore Ravens take on the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Here's how you can watch, listen and live stream the game:

WATCH ON TV

  • Network: CBS
  • Local TV: WJZ Channel 13 (Baltimore), WUSA Channel 9 (D.C.)
  • Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Dan Fouts (analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline)
  • Check 506sports.com for coverage maps. Ravens vs. Steelers is in blue.

WATCH ON MOBILE

Live streams available on the following platforms:

*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. iOS mobile web and app users should "Allow Location Access" (via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari)

LISTEN LIVE

  • WBAL (1090 AM/101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM): (Gerry Sandusky, Jarret Johnson, Kirk McEwen)
  • WDCN La Nueva 87.7 on the Ravens app: (David Andrade, Gustavo Salazar, Ximena Lugo)
  • Fans anywhere can listen to the WBAL radio broadcast on their desktop/laptop computers at baltimoreravens.com.

Related Content

news

Power Rankings: Ravens on the Rise After Routing Chargers

The Baltimore Ravens moved up at least two spots in all six of the major power rankings after thumping the Los Angeles Chargers.
news

Late for Work 10/20: Qadry Ismail: Free-Agent Wide Receivers Who Rejected Ravens Made Bad Mistake

Lamar Jackson continues to dispel doubters. Should Ravens trade Devonta Freeman or feed him?
news

Le'Veon Bell Promoted to 53-Man Roster

Baltimore Ravens running back Le'Veon Bell has been promoted from the practice squad to the 53-man roster as he continues his role in the running back rotation. 
news

Ravens Sign Former First-Round Guard to Practice Squad

Baltimore has added veteran James Carpenter to the practice squad, bolstering the team's depth. The Ravens also signed linebacker Joe Thomas to the p-squad.
news

Josh Bynes Is Coming to the Rescue Again

In his third stint with the Ravens, Josh Bynes has again made an immediate impact on their defense. 
news

Ronnie Stanley Is Having Season-Ending Ankle Surgery

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley has been put on injured reserve, meaning the Ravens will move forward with their current tackles.
news

Eisenberg: Anything Is Possible for the 2021 Ravens

Even though we're barely one-third through the longest regular season in NFL history, I feel confident placing the Ravens in the top rank of Super Bowl contenders.
news

Late For Work 10/19: John Harbaugh-Led Ravens Sit Atop the AFC

Head Coach John Harbaugh is in the Coach of the Year conversation again. Lamar Jackson has yet to sign a contract extension and his season has likely inflated his price tag. Are the Ravens 'lucky?'
news

Ravens Awarded Offensive Tackle Brandon Knight Off Waivers

Offensive tackle Brandon Knight will join the 53-man roster after being waived by the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday.
news

News & Notes: Ravens 'Nearing Resolution' With Ronnie Stanley

John Harbaugh couldn't be any more pleased with Patrick Mekari. The Ravens didn't intend to give Rashod Bateman so many snaps. No update on Latavius Murray. Ravens cornerbacks put 'gloves' on the Chargers' wideouts.
news

Lamar Jackson's Critics Are 'Whistling in the Graveyard'

It's clear that nobody has 'figured out' Lamar Jackson, and 'there is no answer,' Head Coach John Harbaugh said.
news

Ravens Pay Tribute to Mervo's Elijah Gorham

The Ravens paid tribute Sunday to Elijah Gorham, a beloved 17-year-old Mervo High School student who passed away after injuries suffered during a football game.
Learn More
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising