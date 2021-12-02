How to Watch, Listen, and Live Stream Ravens vs. Steelers

The Baltimore Ravens have the best record (8-3) in the AFC through 12 weeks, and will resume their storied rivalry against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon.
The game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. from Heinz Field.
Here's how you can watch, listen and live stream the game:
WATCH ON TV
- Local TV: WJZ Channel 13 (Baltimore); WUSA Channel 9 (Washington)
- Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline)
- Check 506Sports.com for coverage maps. Ravens vs. Steelers is in red
- Pregame & Postgame coverage on the Ravens TV App for Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV
WATCH ON MOBILE
Live video streams are available to fans located in TV markets (red) where the game is being aired on the following platforms:
- Ravens Mobile app for iOS and Android
- Ravens website(on iOS devices using Safari only)
LISTEN LIVE
- Ravens Mobile app
- Ravens website (on desktop computers only)
- Local radio: WBAL (1090 AM/101.5 FM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM)
- Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Femi Ayanbadejo (analyst)
- National radio: ESPN Radio
- Announcers: Sean Kelley (play-by-play), Sal Paolantonio (analyst), Ian Fitzsimmons (sideline)