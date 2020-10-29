How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Steelers

Oct 29, 2020 at 10:40 AM
Ryan Mink

The NFL's best rivalry will be renewed Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium, and it's at its best this year. The Baltimore Ravens (5-1) take on the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers (6-0) Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium at 1 p.m. ET.

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the game:

WATCH ON TV

  • Network: CBS
  • Local TV: WJZ Channel 13 (Baltimore), WUSA Channel 9 (D.C.)
  • Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline)
  • Check 506sports.com for coverage maps. Ravens vs. Steelers is in red.
map

WATCH ON MOBILE

Live streams available on the following platforms:

  • Ravens mobile app (in-market fans in red on the map)
  • Ravens mobile website (iOS users in Safari browser only)
  • NFL Game Pass offers replays of every game, available as soon as the live broadcast ends. Start your free trial and cancel at any time.
  • *Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Mobile app and iOS mobile web users should "Allow Location Access"

LISTEN LIVE

  • WBAL (1090 AM/101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM): (Gerry Sandusky, Dennis Pitta)
  • WDCN La Nueva 87.7 on the Ravens app: (David Andrade, Gustavo Salazar, Ximena Lugo Latorre)
  • SIRIUS channel 82; XM channel 227
  • Fans anywhere can listen to the WBAL radio broadcast on their desktop/laptop computers at baltimoreravens.com.

PREGAME COVERAGE

Leading up to every Ravens home game this season, tune in an hour before kickoff to Pre-Game Live presented by M&T Bank. Host Garrett Downing will take viewers inside M&T Bank Stadium for an exclusive, live look at player warmups. Additional guests will preview the game, share inactives and game-time information and offer insight and analysis.

  • Begins at noon ET, streamed on BaltimoreRavens.com, the Ravens Mobile app, YouTubeFacebook, Ravens Roku and Apple TV.

