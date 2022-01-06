How to Watch, Listen, and Live Stream Ravens vs. Steelers

The Ravens and Steelers both need a victory to keep their playoff hopes alive when their rivalry resumes Sunday at 1 p.m. from M&T Bank Stadium, in Ben Roethlisberger's final visit to Baltimore.

Here's how fans can watch, listen, and live stream the Week 18 game:

WATCH ON TV

  • Local TV: CBS / WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore); WUSA Ch. 9 (Washington)
  • Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline)
  • Check 506sports.com for coverage maps. Ravens vs. Steelers is in red
  • Pregame & Postgame coverage on the Ravens TV App for Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV
WATCH ON MOBILE

Live video streams are available to fans located in TV markets (red) where the game is being aired on the following platforms:

LISTEN LIVE

  • Ravens Mobile app
  • Ravens website (on desktop computers only)
  • Local radio: WBAL (1090 AM/101.5 FM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM)
  • Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Femi Ayanbadejo (analyst)
  • National radio: Compass Media Networks
  • Announcers: Chris Carrino (play-by-play), Brian Baldinger (analyst)

