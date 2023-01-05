How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens at Bengals

The Ravens (10-6) play their final regular-season game against the Cincinnati Bengals (11-4), in a battle between the top two teams in the AFC North.

Kickoff is 1 p.m. at Paycor Stadium.

Here's how fans can watch, listen to, and live stream the game:

Watch on TV

Local TV: CBS – WJZ/Ch. 13 (Baltimore), WUSA/Ch. 9 (Washington), WHP/Ch. 21 (York/Harrisburg/Lancaster), WBOC/Ch. 16 (Eastern Shore), WTVR/Ch. 6 (Richmond), WTKR/Ch. 3 (Norfolk)

Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst), Melanie Collins (sideline)

Check 506sports.com for coverage maps. Ravens vs. Bengals in blue.

Pregame & Postgame coverage on the Ravens TV App for Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV

Watch on Mobile

Watch live local & primetime games on your phone or tablet with NFL+.

Listen Live

Local radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM); Sirius XM Ch. 103 or 387 and the SXM App

Live radio stream: BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app

Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Brian Billick (analyst)

Spanish radio: La Mera Mera (1050 AM) & WTTZ (93.5 FM)

Announcers: David Andrade (play-by-play), Allen Gutierrez (analyst)

NFL+ – Listen to the live home or away radio broadcast for every NFL game on your phone or tablet.

Ravens Report

Get ready for the game with a special edition of Ravens Report, presented by MedStar Health, airing this Friday at 7:30 p.m. on WBAL. Other affiliate times are listed below.