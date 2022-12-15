How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Browns

Dec 15, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Coming off a hard-fought victory in Week 14, the Ravens (9-4) have a quick turnaround, visiting the Cleveland Browns (5-8) in a Saturday afternoon AFC North matchup.

Kickoff is 4:30 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Here's how fans can watch, listen to, and live stream the game:

Watch on TV

  • Local TV: NBC– WBAL/Ch. 11 (Baltimore)
  • National TV: NFL Network
  • Announcers: Rich Eisen (play-by-play), Kurt Warner (analyst), Stacey Dales & Steve Wyche (sidelines)
  • Pregame & Postgame coverage on the Ravens TV App for Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV

Watch on Mobile

Listen Live

  • Local radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM) / [add space]Sirius XM Ch. 82 or 226 and the SXM App
  • Live radio stream: BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app
  • Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)
  • National radio: Westwood One Sports
  • Announcers: John Sadak (play-by-play), Mike Golic (analyst)
  • NFL+ – Listen to the live home or away radio broadcast for every NFL game on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial.

Ravens Report

Get ready for the game with a special edition of Ravens Report, presented by MedStar Health, airing this Friday at 7:30pm on WBAL. Other affiliate times are listed below.

  • WGAL (York/Harrisburg/Lancaster, PA) – Friday at 7:30pm
  • WMDT (Eastern Shore) – Friday at 5pm
  • WJLA (Washington, DC) – Saturday at 11:30am
  • WUPV (Richmond, VA) – Saturday at 11am
  • WTVZ (Norfolk, VA) – Saturday at 11:30am
  • WFXR (Roanoke, VA) – Saturday at 11:30am

