How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Falcons

Dec 22, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

122122-HowTo

With three games left in the regular season, the Ravens (9-5) play an important Christmas Eve game against the Atlanta Falcons (5-9) at M&T Bank Stadium. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

Here's how fans can watch, listen to, and live stream the game:

Watch on TV

falcons-map

Watch on Mobile

Listen Live

  • Local radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM); Sirius XM Ch. 137 or 228 and the SXM App
  • Live radio stream: BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app
  • Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)
  • Spanish radio: La Mera Mera (1050 AM) & WTTZ (93.5 FM)
  • Announcers: David Andrade (play-by-play), Allen Gutierrez (analyst)
  • NFL+ – Listen to the live home or away radio broadcast for every NFL game on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial.

Ravens Report

Get ready for the game with a special edition of Ravens Report, presented by MedStar Health, airing this Friday at 7:30pm on WBAL. Other affiliate times are listed below.

  • WGAL (York/Harrisburg/Lancaster, PA) – Friday at 7:30 p.m.
  • WMDT (Eastern Shore) – Saturday at 11:30 a.m.
  • WJLA (Washington, DC) – Saturday at 11:30 a.m.
  • WUPV (Richmond, VA) – Saturday at 11 a.m.
  • WTVZ (Norfolk, VA) – Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

