How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Falcons

With three games left in the regular season, the Ravens (9-5) play an important Christmas Eve game against the Atlanta Falcons (5-9) at M&T Bank Stadium. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.
Here's how fans can watch, listen to, and live stream the game:
Watch on TV
- Local TV: FOX– WBFF/Ch. 45 (Baltimore)
- Announcers: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (analyst), Shannon Spake (sidelines)
- Check 506sports.com for coverage maps. Ravens vs. Falcons is in green.
- Pregame & Postgame coverage on the Ravens TV App for Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV
Watch on Mobile
- Watch live local & primetime games on your phone or tablet with NFL+. Start your 7-day free trial today!
- Ravens Pregame Live: Shelby Granath, Garrett Downing, Torrey Smith, Femi Ayanbadejo (special guest). Starts at 12:00 p.m. on YouTube, Ravens website, Ravens Mobile app and Ravens TV App for Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV
Listen Live
- Local radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM); Sirius XM Ch. 137 or 228 and the SXM App
- Live radio stream: BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app
- Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)
- Spanish radio: La Mera Mera (1050 AM) & WTTZ (93.5 FM)
- Announcers: David Andrade (play-by-play), Allen Gutierrez (analyst)
- NFL+ – Listen to the live home or away radio broadcast for every NFL game on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial.
Ravens Report
Get ready for the game with a special edition of Ravens Report, presented by MedStar Health, airing this Friday at 7:30pm on WBAL. Other affiliate times are listed below.
- WGAL (York/Harrisburg/Lancaster, PA) – Friday at 7:30 p.m.
- WMDT (Eastern Shore) – Saturday at 11:30 a.m.
- WJLA (Washington, DC) – Saturday at 11:30 a.m.
- WUPV (Richmond, VA) – Saturday at 11 a.m.
- WTVZ (Norfolk, VA) – Saturday at 11:30 a.m.