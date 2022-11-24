How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Jaguars 

Nov 24, 2022 at 09:53 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

112422-HowTo

Riding a four-game winning streak, the Ravens (7-3) will visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-7) in a Week 12 matchup.

Kickoff is 1 p.m. at TIAA Bank Field.

Here's how fans can watch, listen to, and live stream the game:

Watch on TV

·       Local TV: CBS – WJZ/Ch. 13 (Baltimore), WUSA/Ch. 9 (Washington), WHP/Ch. 21 (Harrisburg), WBOC/Ch. 16 (Maryland-Eastern Shore)

·       Announcers: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), James Lofton (analyst), Amanda Renner (sideline)

·       Check 506sports.com for coverage maps. Ravens vs. Jaguars in yellow.

·       Pregame & Postgame coverage on the Ravens TV App for Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV

map-jags

Watch on Mobile

·       Watch live local & primetime games on your phone or tablet with NFL+. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Listen Live

·       Local radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM)

·       Live radio stream: BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)

·       Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)

·       Spanish radio: TICO Sports (1050 AM and 93.5 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only); David Andrade (play-by-play), Allen Gutierrez (analyst)

·       Sirius XM channel 133 or 382 on the SXM app

·       NFL+ – Listen to the live home or away radio broadcast for every NFL game on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial.

