How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Steelers

The Ravens (10-5) play their final regular-season home game in prime time against the archrival Pittsburgh Steelers (7-8) on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m.

Here's how fans can watch, listen to, and live stream the game:

Watch on TV

  • Local TV: NBC– WBAL/Ch. 11 (Baltimore), WRC/Ch. 4 (Washington), WGAL/Ch. 8 (York/Harrisburg/Lancaster), WRDE/Ch. 31 (Eastern Shore), WWBT/Ch. 12 (Richmond), WAVY/Ch. 10 (Norfolk)
  • National TV: NBC
  • Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark (sidelines)
  • Pregame & Postgame coverage on the Ravens TV App for Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV

Watch on Mobile

Listen Live

  • Local radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM); Sirius XM Ch. 85 or 225 and the SXM App
  • Live radio stream: BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app
  • Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)
  • National Radio: Westwood One Sports
  • Announcers: Ryan Radtke (play-by-play), Mike Golic (analyst)
  • Spanish radio: La Mera Mera (1050 AM) & WTTZ (93.5 FM)
  • Announcers: David Andrade (play-by-play), Allen Gutierrez (analyst)
  • NFL+ – Listen to the live home or away radio broadcast for every NFL game on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial.

Ravens Report

Get ready for the game with a special edition of Ravens Report, presented by MedStar Health, airing this Saturday at 7 p.m. on WBAL. Other affiliate times are listed below.

  • WGAL (York/Harrisburg/Lancaster, PA) – Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
  • WMDT (Eastern Shore) – Sunday at 11:30 a.m.
  • WJLA (Washington, DC) – Saturday at 5 p.m.
  • WUPV (Richmond, VA) – Sunday at 11 a.m.

