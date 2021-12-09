How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Browns

Dec 09, 2021 at 10:30 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

The Ravens' AFC North run continues Sunday with a road rematch against the Cleveland Browns. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. from FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Ravens sit atop the AFC North at 8-4 while the Browns are in last place in the division at 6-6.

Here's how you can watch, listen, and live stream the game:

WATCH ON TV

  • Local TV: CBS / WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore); WUSA Ch. 9 (Washington)
  • Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst), Melanie Collins (sideline)
  • Check 506sports.com for coverage maps. Ravens vs. Browns is in blue
  • Pregame & Postgame coverage on the Ravens TV App for Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV
WATCH ON MOBILE

Live video streams are available to fans located in TV markets (blue) where the game is being aired on the following platforms:

LISTEN LIVE

  • Ravens Mobile app
  • Ravens website (on desktop computers only)
  • Local radio: WBAL (1090 AM/101.5 FM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM)
  • Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Femi Ayanbadejo (analyst)

