How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Colts, Week 1

The Ravens will open the 2026 regular season in Indianapolis against the Colts on Sunday afternoon.
Here's how to watch, listen to, and live stream the game:
Watch on TV
- National TV: CBS
- Announcers: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Logan Ryan (analyst), and AJ Ross (sideline)
- View the NFL Game Guide to see which Week 1 games are available to you based on your location, providers and services.
Stream
Listen
- Local radio announcers: Kyle Youmans (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)
- Live radio stream: BaltimoreRavens.com (desktop users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
- Spanish radio: TICO Sports (WLZL EL ZOL 107.9 FM), Audacy App, BaltimoreRavens.com (desktop users), and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
- Spanish radio announcers: David Andrade (play-by-play), Allen Gutierrez (analyst)