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How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Colts, Week 1

Sep 10, 2026 at 01:16 PM
Author Image
Quentin Corpuel

Editorial Associate

HTW-Week1

The Ravens will open the 2026 regular season in Indianapolis against the Colts on Sunday afternoon.

Here's how to watch, listen to, and live stream the game:

Watch on TV

  • National TV: CBS
  • Announcers: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Logan Ryan (analyst), and AJ Ross (sideline)
  • View the NFL Game Guide to see which Week 1 games are available to you based on your location, providers and services.

Stream

Listen

  • Local radio: WBAL (1090 AM), 98 Rock (97.9 FM). For affiliates in your area, click here.
  • Local radio announcers: Kyle Youmans (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)
  • Live radio stream: BaltimoreRavens.com (desktop users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
  • Spanish radio: TICO Sports (WLZL EL ZOL 107.9 FM), Audacy App, BaltimoreRavens.com (desktop users), and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
  • Spanish radio announcers: David Andrade (play-by-play), Allen Gutierrez (analyst)

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