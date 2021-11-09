How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Dolphins

After a four-game homestand, the Baltimore Ravens are back on the road to take on the Miami Dolphins on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 10.
Baltimore enters atop the AFC North (6-2) while the Dolphins enter at the bottom of the AFC East (2-7).
Here's how you can watch, listen and live stream the game:
WATCH ON TV
- Local TV: FOX/WBFF Ch. 45 (Baltimore); WTTG Ch. 5 (Washington)
- NFL Network
- Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Erin Andrews (sideline), Kristina Pink (sideline)
- Pregame & Postgame coverage on the Ravens TV App for Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV
WATCH ON MOBILE
- Amazon Prime: Hannah Storm (play-by-play), Andrea Kramer (analyst)
- Ravens Mobile app for iOS and Android
- Ravens website (on iOS devices using Safari only)
LISTEN LIVE
- Ravens Mobile app
- Ravens website (on desktop computers only)
- Local radio: WBAL (1090 AM/101.5 FM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM)
- Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Femi Ayanbadejo (analyst)
- National radio: Westwood One Sports
- Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (analyst)