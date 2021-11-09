How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Dolphins

Nov 09, 2021 at 10:59 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

110921-WLS
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

After a four-game homestand, the Baltimore Ravens are back on the road to take on the Miami Dolphins on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 10.

Baltimore enters atop the AFC North (6-2) while the Dolphins enter at the bottom of the AFC East (2-7).

Here's how you can watch, listen and live stream the game:

WATCH ON TV

  • Local TV: FOX/WBFF Ch. 45 (Baltimore); WTTG Ch. 5 (Washington)
  • NFL Network
  • Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Erin Andrews (sideline), Kristina Pink (sideline)
  • Pregame & Postgame coverage on the Ravens TV App for Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV

WATCH ON MOBILE

LISTEN LIVE

  • Ravens Mobile app
  • Ravens website (on desktop computers only)
  • Local radio: WBAL (1090 AM/101.5 FM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM)
  • Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Femi Ayanbadejo (analyst)
  • National radio: Westwood One Sports
  • Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (analyst)

