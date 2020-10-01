How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Washington

Oct 01, 2020 at 12:00 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

100120-WLS

The Baltimore Ravens travel down I-95 to take on the Washington Football Team Sunday at FedEx Field at 1 p.m. ET.

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the game:

WATCH ON TV

  • Network: CBS
  • Local TV: WJZ Channel 13 (Baltimore), WUSA Channel 9 (D.C.)
  • Announcers: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), James Lofton (analyst), AJ Ross (sideline)
  • Check 506sports.com for coverage maps. Ravens vs. Washington is in yellow.
map

WATCH ON MOBILE

Live streams available on the following platforms:

  • Ravens mobile app (in-market fans in yellow on the map)
  • Ravens mobile website (in-market iOS users in Safari browser only).
  • NFL Game Pass offers replays of every game, available as soon as the live broadcast ends. Start your free trial and cancel at any time.
  • *Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Mobile app and iOS mobile web users should "Allow Location Access."

LISTEN LIVE

  • WBAL (1090 AM/101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM): (Gerry Sandusky, Dennis Pitta)
  • WDCN La Nueva 87.7 on the Ravens app: (David Andrade, Gustavo Salazar, Ximena Lugo Latorre)
  • SIRIUS channel 82; XM channel 227
  • Fans anywhere can listen to the WBAL radio broadcast on their desktop/laptop computers at baltimoreravens.com.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Will Ravens Add Another Pass Rusher?

Does Gus Edwards deserve a bigger slice of the pie? Will Devin Duvernay have more of an offensive role? How will the Ravens learn from the loss? 
news

Ravens Sign Marlon Humphrey to Five-Year Contract Extension

The fourth-year cornerback's deal runs through 2026 and is reportedly worth $98.75 million.
news

Late for Work 10/1: Has Gus Edwards Earned a Larger Role in the Offense?

Upon further review, did the Ravens really abandon the run too early? Is Ravens-Washington Football Team a rivalry game?
news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Washington

Everyone on the Ravens 53-man roster participated in Wednesday's practice. Rookie defensive end Chase Young (groin) did not practice for Washington.
news

Lamar Jackson's Answer to Pulling Off Comebacks

The Ravens quarterback is 0-5 when trailing by 10 or more points. Here's how he plans to address it.
news

News & Notes: Ravens Opponents are Keying on Mark Andrews 

Brandon Williams feels at home at nose guard. Steelers-Titans postponement is a reminder of COVID concerns. Devin Duvernay, James Proche II could have larger offensive roles.
news

Eisenberg: What the 'MNF' Loss to Chiefs Means for Ravens

The Ravens aren't as good as the Chiefs right now, but there's still plenty to like and don't be so sure you know what will happen down the line.
news

COVID-19 Isn't Stopping Ravens From Being in the Community … With Robots

Guard Bradley Bozeman and his wife, Nikki, held a drive-through food distribution Tuesday in Baltimore.
news

Defensive Back Marcus Gilchrist Signed to Practice Squad

Veteran defensive back Marcus Gilchrist has joined Baltimore's practice squad. 
news

Late for Work 9/30: 'Back Off on the Doom and Gloom for the Ravens'

Ravens tumble in power rankings, slipping out of the top five in one publication. Should the Ravens have stuck with the run game against the Chiefs? Has Baltimore's pass rush gotten worse?
news

How the Ravens Plan to Regroup After Tough Loss

The last time the Ravens lost a regular season game at home, they responded with 12 straight wins. They insist that losing again to Kansas City is another setback that will fuel them.

