Improving Tackling A Priority For Ravens





One of the missed tackles allowed a Cowboys' touchdown run, as Pollard took a bad angle to running back Felix Jones, who then stiff-armed Pollard to break away for the 22-yard score.

"I missed one, and it went for a touchdown," Pollard said. "I pride myself on tackling, and I didn't get it done."

Part of the challenge with improving the tackling is that teams are limited in terms of how much physical contact they can have in practice. The Collective Bargaining Agreement puts restrictions on the number of padded practices – and teams are cautious to avoid practice injuries – so the players don't get full tackling reps during the week.

"There is only so much that you can do from a physical standpoint," Harbaugh said. "There's only so much banging that guys can take at this level. So, we've got to do it in other ways."

Some of those other strategies include focusing on the angles the players are taking to the ball, looking at their technique to shed blockers and making sure that the players are working within the scheme of the defense.

"We can't beat each other up in practice, so it's a mental thing," Pollard said.

And ultimately, it simply comes down to making the plays on Sunday.