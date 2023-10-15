Ravens Healthiest They've Been All Year in London

The Ravens are close to full strength for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans in London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
The only Raven inactive for health reasons is outside linebacker Odafe Oweh, who is getting closer to returning from an ankle injury.
Baltimore's inactives are: cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis, guard Sala Aumavae-Laulu, and offensive tackle Daniel Faalele. Josh Johnson will serve as the Ravens' third quarterback.
Rookie running back Keaton Mitchell will make his NFL debut after being activated from injured reserve. He's expected to be the team's No. 3 running back behind Gus Edwards and Justice Hill.
The Titans ruled out starting defensive tackle Teair Tart, who was questionable with a toe injury. Starting center Aaron Brewer (neck) will play.
They had already ruled out three players: starting wide receiver Treylon Burks (knee), cornerback Elijah Molden (hamstring) and linebacker Luke Gifford (hamstring).