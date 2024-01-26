Ravens Are Near Full Strength Going Into AFC Championship

The Ravens are the healthiest they've been in a long time heading into the AFC Championship against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Baltimore had perfect practice attendance Friday. Three players are questionable and one is doubtful to play Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

Cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey (calf) and Rock Ya-Sin (knee), and wide receiver Tylan Wallace (knee) are the only players who are questionable. Linebacker and key special teamer Del'Shawn Phillips (shoulder) is doubtful.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said he is "confident" that Humphrey will play on Sunday, which is a big boost to the secondary. Ronald Darby has played well with Humphrey sidelined, and it could give Baltimore's secondary even more versatility.

The Ravens also activated tight end Mark Andrews from injured reserve Friday, and Harbaugh confirmed he will play against the Chiefs. Andrews enters the game with no injury designation.

