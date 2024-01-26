Ravens Are Near Full Strength Going Into AFC Championship

The Ravens are the healthiest they've been in a long time heading into the AFC Championship against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Baltimore had perfect practice attendance Friday. Three players are questionable and one is doubtful to play Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.
Cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey (calf) and Rock Ya-Sin (knee), and wide receiver Tylan Wallace (knee) are the only players who are questionable. Linebacker and key special teamer Del'Shawn Phillips (shoulder) is doubtful.
Head Coach John Harbaugh said he is "confident" that Humphrey will play on Sunday, which is a big boost to the secondary. Ronald Darby has played well with Humphrey sidelined, and it could give Baltimore's secondary even more versatility.
The Ravens also activated tight end Mark Andrews from injured reserve Friday, and Harbaugh confirmed he will play against the Chiefs. Andrews enters the game with no injury designation.
Asked was asked if his snap count would be limited after being a full practice participant this week and last.
"I'm going to help this team any way I can, and whatever they're asking me to do, I'm going to do it," Andrews said. "So, yes, I feel good."
Chiefs Rule Out All-Pro Guard, Enter Banged Up
While the Ravens are healthy, the Chiefs are not.
The Chiefs ruled out four players Friday and have four more that are questionable.
The most notable scratch is All-Pro guard Joe Thuney (pectoral), who didn't practice all week. That's a significant blow to the Chiefs' interior offensive line, which will make blocking Pro Bowl defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, Michael Pierce and others difficult.
The other players ruled out are starting nose tackle Derrick Nnadi (tricep), wide receiver Skyy Moore (knee), and offensive lineman Prince Tega Wanogho (quad), who was on IR.
Running back Isiah Pacheco (ankle/toe) practiced for the first time this week on Friday and was limited. He said earlier in the week that he plans to play, but he doesn't seem to be at 100%.
Starting linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (neck) was limited the first two practices of the week before sitting Friday and is also questionable. Safety Mike Edwards (concussion) seems ready to play after logging a full practice Friday. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hip) is questionable after being limited the past two days.