Presented by

Ravens Are Near Full Strength Going Into AFC Championship

Jan 26, 2024 at 03:55 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

12624wpwn
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Marlon Humphrey

The Ravens are the healthiest they've been in a long time heading into the AFC Championship against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Baltimore had perfect practice attendance Friday. Three players are questionable and one is doubtful to play Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

Cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey (calf) and Rock Ya-Sin (knee), and wide receiver Tylan Wallace (knee) are the only players who are questionable. Linebacker and key special teamer Del'Shawn Phillips (shoulder) is doubtful.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said he is "confident" that Humphrey will play on Sunday, which is a big boost to the secondary. Ronald Darby has played well with Humphrey sidelined, and it could give Baltimore's secondary even more versatility.

The Ravens also activated tight end Mark Andrews from injured reserve Friday, and Harbaugh confirmed he will play against the Chiefs. Andrews enters the game with no injury designation.

Asked was asked if his snap count would be limited after being a full practice participant this week and last.

"I'm going to help this team any way I can, and whatever they're asking me to do, I'm going to do it," Andrews said. "So, yes, I feel good."

Chiefs Rule Out All-Pro Guard, Enter Banged Up

While the Ravens are healthy, the Chiefs are not.

The Chiefs ruled out four players Friday and have four more that are questionable.

The most notable scratch is All-Pro guard Joe Thuney (pectoral), who didn't practice all week. That's a significant blow to the Chiefs' interior offensive line, which will make blocking Pro Bowl defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, Michael Pierce and others difficult.

The other players ruled out are starting nose tackle Derrick Nnadi (tricep), wide receiver Skyy Moore (knee), and offensive lineman Prince Tega Wanogho (quad), who was on IR.

Running back Isiah Pacheco (ankle/toe) practiced for the first time this week on Friday and was limited. He said earlier in the week that he plans to play, but he doesn't seem to be at 100%.

Starting linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (neck) was limited the first two practices of the week before sitting Friday and is also questionable. Safety Mike Edwards (concussion) seems ready to play after logging a full practice Friday. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hip) is questionable after being limited the past two days.

Related Content

news

Lamar Jackson Has Learned to Cope With Nerves Prior to Big Games

The Ravens can sense the excitement around town building for Sunday's game. Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz has completed a second interview with the Chargers.
news

John Harbaugh: Still Evolving and Still Winning

Head Coach John Harbaugh has been in many big games during his 16-year tenure with the Ravens, because he keeps evolving and keeps winning.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Chiefs

With a trip to the Super Bowl on the line, the Ravens will host the Chiefs for the AFC championship on Sunday.
news

Mark Andrews: 'I Can't Tell You How Excited I Am' to Be Back

Ravens TE Mark Andrews talked about his rehab from a major ankle injury and his emotions returning for the AFC Championship game.
news

The Story Behind Mark Andrews' Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber

Mark Andrews said his girlfriend's mom had a hyperbaric oxygen chamber lying around the house.
news

Final Picks for Ravens-Chiefs AFC Championship

Most pundits are taking the Ravens to topple the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Late for Work: Predictions for Ravens-Chiefs AFC Championship

Torrey Smith on Zay Flowers: 'The kid just has it.' Mike Macdonald wins Pro Football Writers of America Assistant Coach of the Year award.
news

Marlon Humphrey: 'Super Excited to Hopefully Get Out There'

Todd Monken talks about the possibility of adding Mark Andrews to the TE mix. Only two head coaching vacancies remain. Jackson and Ravens coaches are finalists for major awards.
news

John Harbaugh's Reaction to His Brother Returning to the NFL

John Harbaugh said the Chargers 'just got themselves one great coach' with his brother Jim.
news

Ravens Defense: Patrick Mahomes Is Elite, But So Are We

The Ravens defense hasn't backed down against any challenge this season and won't in the AFC Championship.
news

Ravens Uniform Combination for AFC Championship

The Ravens will stick with purple jerseys with black pants for their AFC Championship matchup against the Chiefs.
Shop Now
2400x1000-renovations
Enter The Auction
Enter Here
Shop Now
Follow Us
Advertising