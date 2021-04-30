Instant Reaction to Ravens' 27th Pick of Rashod Bateman

The first round broke nicely for the Ravens, giving them an assortment of options to choose from with the No 27 pick. They could have gone with an edge defender or a tackle, but they couldn't pass up adding a versatile, big-bodied receiver who can line up inside or outside, get downfield and make plays. Bateman's presence should electrify the passing game and give the Ravens more offensive balance. And they still might add that tackle or edge defender with their second pick in the first round.