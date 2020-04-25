Instant Reaction to J.K. Dobbins Second-Round Pick

Apr 24, 2020 at 10:00 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Eisenberg_John
Clifton-Brown
Downing_Garrett
by Ryan MinkJohn EisenbergClifton Brown & Garrett Downing
Instant Reaction J.K. Dobbins
Kirk Irwin/Ohio State
Baltimore Ravens select RB J.K. Dobbins with the 55th pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Eisenberg: The Ravens' selection of Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins at No. 55 overall should quell any doubts about whether they still adhere to their Best Player Available philosophy. They had bigger needs at other positions such as wide receiver and offensive line, but Dobbins is a No. 1-caliber back, a great value pick, a playmaker and future starter; just too good to pass up. By trading their other second-round pick for two thirds, the Ravens now have four picks in the third round later Friday. It's quite an opportunity in the round that produced Mark Andrews and Orlando Brown Jr.

Brown: Those who suspected the Ravens would take a running back early were right. Taking J.K. Dobbins at 55 makes sense because the Ravens are so committed to running the football. Now they have two young elusive backs in Dobbins and Justice Hill, to join lead back Mark Ingram and the power of Gus Edwards. It's the deepest running back group in the NFL.

Downing: General Manager Eric DeCosta has said he wants to build an offense that's undefendable. Getting a talented running back like J.K. Dobbins will help make that happen. The Ohio State product came into college as one of the most heralded running back recruits in the country, and he went on to become one of the most productive players in school history. Running back wasn't a major need considering the Ravens already have Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill, but Dobbins was too good to pass up at this spot. He has game-breaking talent, and for a Ravens offense that runs the ball more than any team in the league, Dobbins is a great fit.

Mink: This pick reminds me a lot of the one the Ravens made with Ray Rice in the second round in 2008. Baltimore had Willis McGahee already on the roster, but here comes this super-talented runner who was just too talented to pass up. Worked out pretty well then with Rice going to three Pro Bowls and helping the Ravens win a Super Bowl. Rice and J.K. Dobbins are a similar size and, crazy enough, both taken with pick No. 55 overall.

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Could Play Against Steelers

Tyler Huntley would like a do-over on his interception. Play-calling was not the problem on delay of game penalties. John Harbaugh discusses clock management on the Rams' final drive.
news

Around the AFC North: Joe Burrow Smokes Cigar As Bengals Celebrate Winning Division

The Steelers could help the Ravens by winning on Monday Night Football. The Browns will play for pride after being eliminated from playoff contention.
news

Snap Counts: Jimmy Smith Had a Chance to Play Hero vs. Rams

Cornerback Tavon Young and outside linebacker Tyus Bowser also played 100% of the snaps against the Los Angeles Rams in an 'all-hands-on-deck' situation.
news

Late for Work 1/3: Ravens' Struggles to Finish Doomed the 2021 Season

Media collectively cuts short Jackson vs. Huntley commentary. Did Marcus Peters help Ravens' turnover creation from the sideline? Ravens reportedly were ready to draft Cooper Kupp.
news

What the Rams Said After Narrow Win Over Ravens

Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford talked about his three turnovers and Von Miller was out for revenge against Patrick Mekari.
news

Ravens' Playoff Chances Are Slim; Here's the Path

Baltimore has a slight chance of still reaching the postseason but would need a huge upset win by the Jacksonville Jaguars over the Indianapolis Colts.
news

Ravens Take No Moral Victories in Another Close Loss 

The Ravens are disappointed and frustrated after suffering another one-point defeat Sunday that extended their losing streak to five games.
news

The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Loss to Rams

Great effort, close loss – the 2021 season in a nutshell.
news

Chuck Clark Reads Matthew Stafford for First Career Pick-Six

The Ravens defense needed to make plays against the Los Angeles Rams and it got two interceptions from safety Chuck Clark in the first half.
news

Bradley Bozeman Misses First Start in Three Years Due to Illness

Trystan Colon played center in place of Bradley Bozeman against the Los Angeles Rams.
news

Mark Andrews Breaks Ravens Single-Season Receiving Record

Baltimore Ravens TE Mark Andrews snapped Michael Jackson's receiving record with an 18-yard grab in the second quarter.
news

Lamar Jackson Is Inactive Again vs. Rams

Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, Patrick Ricard, Devin Duvernay are all active against the Rams, while Odafe Oweh is inactive. 
Advertising