Instant Reaction to J.K. Dobbins Second-Round Pick

Eisenberg: The Ravens' selection of Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins at No. 55 overall should quell any doubts about whether they still adhere to their Best Player Available philosophy. They had bigger needs at other positions such as wide receiver and offensive line, but Dobbins is a No. 1-caliber back, a great value pick, a playmaker and future starter; just too good to pass up. By trading their other second-round pick for two thirds, the Ravens now have four picks in the third round later Friday. It's quite an opportunity in the round that produced Mark Andrews and Orlando Brown Jr.

Brown: Those who suspected the Ravens would take a running back early were right. Taking J.K. Dobbins at 55 makes sense because the Ravens are so committed to running the football. Now they have two young elusive backs in Dobbins and Justice Hill, to join lead back Mark Ingram and the power of Gus Edwards. It's the deepest running back group in the NFL.

Downing: General Manager Eric DeCosta has said he wants to build an offense that's undefendable. Getting a talented running back like J.K. Dobbins will help make that happen. The Ohio State product came into college as one of the most heralded running back recruits in the country, and he went on to become one of the most productive players in school history. Running back wasn't a major need considering the Ravens already have Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill, but Dobbins was too good to pass up at this spot. He has game-breaking talent, and for a Ravens offense that runs the ball more than any team in the league, Dobbins is a great fit.