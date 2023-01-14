Ravens Make Four Roster Moves Before Playoff Game in Cincinnati

The Ravens made four roster moves before Sunday night's wild-card playoff game in Cincinnati.

Baltimore placed wide receiver Tylan Wallace (hamstring) on injured reserve and elevated wide receivers Andy Isabella and Binjimen Victor from the practice squad.

The Ravens also signed defensive back Ar'Darius Washington from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Wallace had caught four passes for 33 yards this season, including one for 12 yards last week in Cincinnati. It's his second time going on IR this season.

Isabella and Victor have not caught a pass this season, though they've both seen game action in two previous games. Isabella has mostly been used as a jet sweep threat and got one handoff.

Washington could step in for Brandon Stephens (illness), who was ruled out Friday following a week of no practice. Stephens went to the hospital last weekend in Cincinnati after suffering a acute illness, but is back in Baltimore and feeling better.