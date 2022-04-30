Ravens Select TE Isaiah Likely with 139th Pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

Isaiah Likely is another pass-catching tight end added to Baltimore's arsenal, with both he and Kolar coming off the board in the fourth round.
Likely has great size at 6-foot-6, 245 pounds and was very productive as a receiver, registering 912 yards on 59 catches and 12 touchdowns last season, earning Second Team All-American honors. He averaged 15.4 yards per reception over his college career.
He ran slower than expected at his Pro Day with a 4.82 40-yard dash, but his tape shows a dynamic playmaker as a receiver.