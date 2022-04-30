Ravens Select TE Isaiah Likely with 139th Pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

Apr 30, 2022 at 02:13 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Isaiah Likely is another pass-catching tight end added to Baltimore's arsenal, with both he and Kolar coming off the board in the fourth round.

Likely has great size at 6-foot-6, 245 pounds and was very productive as a receiver, registering 912 yards on 59 catches and 12 touchdowns last season, earning Second Team All-American honors. He averaged 15.4 yards per reception over his college career.

He ran slower than expected at his Pro Day with a 4.82 40-yard dash, but his tape shows a dynamic playmaker as a receiver.

