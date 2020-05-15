J.K. Dobbins Explains Why He Chose No. 27

Dobbins said it did mean something to him to top Elliott's college numbers. Elliott was drafted No. 4 overall by the Dallas Cowboys in 2016 while Dobbins came off the board 51 picks later.

"When I was in high school, I was watching Zeke run up and down the field against Alabama and Oregon and won a national championship. Me, I wanted to do the same things," Dobbins said. "Unfortunately, I didn't get to go to the national championship. But passing him and doing things – I don't want to say better – but the same level as him, was a dream come true."

Dobbins has surely heard the comparisons to Rice since joining the Ravens. They have a similar size and running style. They also both entered the NFL behind a veteran who had just gone to the Pro Bowl – Mark Ingram II and Willis McGahee. Rice wore No. 27 during his six-year career in Baltimore, which included three Pro Bowl trips and a Super Bowl victory in 2012.