J.K. Dobbins Feels 'Blessed' Being Back in Action

Sep 25, 2022 at 08:12 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

092522-dobbins
Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB J.K. Dobbins

When the day of his return finally arrived, J.K. Dobbins was ready to deliver.

Rushing for 23 yards on seven carries and catching two passes for 17 yards against the Patriots on Sunday, Dobbins added immediate punch to Baltimore's offense in his first game back after major knee surgery.

Dobbins missed the entire 2021 season and the first two games this year, but now that his return is real, he's looking to make a great impact as he rounds into form.

"If felt great, (I'm) blessed to be back out there," Dobbins said. "I'm happy about that, but now it's time for me to try to do what I do. And that's run for 100 yards and stuff like that."

It was no surprise that Dobbins wasn't a workhorse back in Baltimore's 37-26 victory, and the hot hand at running back was Justice Hill (six carries, 60 yards) as the Ravens' run game had its most effective outing of the season.

For Dobbins, returning to what he loves to do was huge both physically and mentally.

"The emotions were very high," Dobbins said. "When I got out there, I wasn't even worried about taking that first hit; I was just worried about making a play. The night before, I was thinking about it, but it was good to get back out there."

Head Coach John Harbaugh saw enough from Dobbins during the week in practice to feel that Week 3 was the right time for him to return.

"We were looking at last week and just felt like this week would be the kind of week, and it just kind of made sense this week in terms of how he looked," Harbaugh said.

With this game under his belt, Dobbins is looking forward to fulfilling the promise he showed prior to his injury when he rushed for 805 yards as a rookie. His rehab was long and difficult, but getting back on the field made it all worthwhile.

"It's made me a better person, a better man, and I keep chipping away, keep getting better each week," Dobbins said.

Related Content

news

Lamar Jackson Gives Another Virtuoso Performance

Throwing for four touchdowns and rushing for another, Lamar Jackson wasn't fazed by losing another left tackle to injury or anything else against the Patriots.

news

The Breakdown: Five Thoughts on Ravens' Win in New England

Lamar Jackson proves, once again, that he is the show. Baltimore's offensive line took another loss and still got stronger. Redemption for the Ravens defense.

news

Defense Closes Out Game, This Time With Turnovers

Marlon Humphrey, Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Peters all had big plays in the fourth quarter Sunday to help preserve Baltimore's win.

news

Justin Houston, Michael Pierce Exit With Injuries

The injuries are piling up for the Ravens at the start of their Week 3 game against the New England Patriots.

news

Patrick Mekari Sprains Ankle, Rookie Daniel Faalele Steps Up at Left Tackle

Ravens left tackle Patrick Mekari went down but rookie left tackle Daniel Faalele stepped up.

news

Oz the Mentalist Visits Ravens, Envisions Super Bowl Win Over Falcons

The mentalist/magician came to the Under Armour Performance Center during training camp.

news

J.K. Dobbins Making Debut vs. Patriots

Cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters are both active. Rookie defensive tackle Travis Jones will make his debut.

news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Patriots

Here's how to keep track of all the action when the Ravens visit the New England Patriots on Sunday.

news

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 3

There are some tough calls this week with AFC playoff contenders getting ready to square off.

news

Gameday Preview: Ravens vs. Patriots, Week 3

The Ravens and Patriots will meet in a game that features two AFC contenders.

news

50 Words or Less: Lamar Jackson's Talent Against Bill Belichick's Tactics

The Patriots have struggled to score, and Baltimore's defense needs to get back on track. Converting in short-yardage situations could be key for the Ravens' offense.

Find Tickets
Advertising