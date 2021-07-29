J.K. Dobbins: I Want to Be Considered Like Alvin Kamara or Christian McCaffrey

As he takes on a bigger role in the Ravens offense, second-year running back J.K. Dobbins isn't bashful about sharing his lofty goals.

Dobbins had a superb rookie season in which he ran for 805 yards and nine touchdowns and led all NFL running backs in yards per carry (6.0).

There aren't many running backs in NFL history who have averaged 6.0 yards per carry in a single season and most on the list are Hall of Famers. Dobbins' 6.0 average was the second-highest for a rookie since the 1970 merger, trailing only Alvin Kamara's 6.1.

Now in a leading role after the departure of Mark Ingram II, Dobbins wants to step beyond the stats and become known superstars like those guys. In order to do that, Dobbins feels he needs to prove himself more as a receiver.