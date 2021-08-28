J.K. Dobbins Leaves Third Preseason Game With Knee Injury

Aug 28, 2021 at 06:49 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

082821-Dobbins
Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB J.K. Dobbins

Second-year running back J.K. Dobbins went down with a knee injury on the Ravens' first drive of Saturday's third preseason game in Washington and has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Dobbins was tackled on a screen pass and immediately grabbed for his left knee. Washington cornerback Jimmy Moreland hit Dobbins in the knee with his shoulder as he was sandwiched from behind by linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk.

He was helped off the field by trainers and went straight to the blue medical tent. A cart later came and got Dobbins from the tent and took him to the locker room.

There has been a lot of excitement about Dobbins' sophomore season after he led all NFL running backs with 6.0 yards per carry as a rookie. He was taking over as Baltimore's lead back in a run-heavy scheme and looked primed to take on a bigger role in the passing game.

Dobbins ripped off a 10-yard run on the Ravens' first play of Saturday night's game and had a 5-yard run three plays later.

If Dobbins is sidelined for any period of time, it would push Gus Edwards into the lead role. Ty'Son Williams, Justice Hill and undrafted rookie Nate McCrary have been competing for the third running back spot.

Related Content

news

Lamar Jackson Plays One Series in Only Preseason Action

In his only action of the preseason, Lamar Jackson completed three of four passes, leading the Ravens on an 11-play drive.
news

Reports: Ravens Trade Greg Mancz to Dolphins

The Ravens have reportedly traded veteran offensive lineman Greg Mancz to the Miami Dolphins, as they trim their roster before Tuesday's deadline.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Washington

Trying to win a record-setting 20th straight preseason game, the Ravens visit Washington in the preseason finale.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

A little insight on the 1959 Packers and winning in the preseason. The Ravens watched Shaun Wade in practice and thought they could get by without him.
news

What Mink Thinks: Why Winning Preseason Games Matters

The 19-game preseason winning streak doesn't directly translate to regular-season victories, but it is part of the Ravens' culture.
news

Late for Work 8/27: Pundits Weigh in on Shaun Wade Trade 

Gil Brandt says Sammy Watkins is in position to shine with the Ravens. Will Lamar Jackson have more rushing yards than Ezekiel Elliott this season? Sports Illustrated predicts the result of every Ravens game in 2021.
news

How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Washington

Here's how to follow the action when the Ravens end their preseason against Washington on Saturday.
news

News & Notes: Sammy Watkins Is Just Resting, Nothing Serious

Trace McSorley should be ready to return to the field early in the season. Sam Koch is ready to be the emergency quarterback if needed. John Harbaugh talks about Women's Equality Day.
news

Reports: Ravens Trade Rookie Cornerback Shaun Wade to Patriots

Baltimore has reportedly traded rookie fifth-round cornerback Shaun Wade to the New England Patriots for a seventh-round pick in 2022 and fifth-round pick in 2023.
news

SociaLight: Sam Koch Is Fixing Up an Old Truck With His Son

Koch and his son, Kamydn, wanted to find something they could share besides the game of football, so they decided to refurbish a Chevy K20 together.
news

Practice Report: Ravens Grind Through Sweltering Week

Ronnie Stanley and Alejandro Villanueva returned to practice after an off day. Doing extra work in long sleeves and long pants is no sweat for Pass Game Specialist Keith Williams.
Learn More
Learn More
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising