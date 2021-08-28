J.K. Dobbins Leaves Third Preseason Game With Knee Injury

Second-year running back J.K. Dobbins went down with a knee injury on the Ravens' first drive of Saturday's third preseason game in Washington and has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Dobbins was tackled on a screen pass and immediately grabbed for his left knee. Washington cornerback Jimmy Moreland hit Dobbins in the knee with his shoulder as he was sandwiched from behind by linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk.

He was helped off the field by trainers and went straight to the blue medical tent. A cart later came and got Dobbins from the tent and took him to the locker room.

There has been a lot of excitement about Dobbins' sophomore season after he led all NFL running backs with 6.0 yards per carry as a rookie. He was taking over as Baltimore's lead back in a run-heavy scheme and looked primed to take on a bigger role in the passing game.

Dobbins ripped off a 10-yard run on the Ravens' first play of Saturday night's game and had a 5-yard run three plays later.