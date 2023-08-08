Reports: Jadeveon Clowney Visits Ravens

Aug 08, 2023 at 04:51 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

080823clowney
Susan Walsh/AP Photo
Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) tackles Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Landover, Md.

Jadeveon Clowney visited the Ravens Tuesday, per The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec.

Clowney, 30, is entering his 10th NFL season after being the first-overall pick in the 2014 Draft. He's played for four different teams the past five years and inked one-year deals each of the past three offseasons.

Clowney played the last two years with the Cleveland Browns. He had a resurgent 2021 season, notching 9.0 sacks in 14 starts, but logged just 2.0 sacks last season in 12 games.

The Ravens have Odafe Oweh, David Ojabo, Tyus Bowser as their top three returning outside linebackers, as well as rookie fourth-round pick Tavius Robinson and more youngsters. But Bowser has yet to practice this offseason and he's currently on the PUP list due to a knee issue. Oweh, Ojabo and Robinson have all had strong training camps.

Still, Baltimore could be in the market for more veteran help on the edge. Justin Houston, who led the team with 9.5 sacks last season, chose to go to Carolina over the weekend.

Clowney has had some big years, topping 9.0 sacks in 2017, 2018 and 2021. He's a three-time Pro Bowler (2016-2018).

