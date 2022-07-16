Jalyn Armour-Davis Signs Rookie Contract

The Ravens' latest draft pick from Alabama has signed his rookie deal.

Jalyn Armour-Davis, one of Baltimore's six picks in the fourth round (No. 119 overall), has inked his rookie contract prior to training camp. He is the first Alabama player Eric DeCosta has selected since taking over as general manager, but the Ravens have a long history of taking Alabama prospects including All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey, the 16th overall pick in 2017.

Armour-Davis will compete for playing time in Baltimore's cornerback rotation behind starters Humphrey and Marcus Peters. At 6-foot-0, 197 pounds, Armour-Davis started 11 games for the Crimson Tide last season and played with physicality and excelled in press coverage. He has often been compared to former Ravens cornerback Anthony Averett, another Alabama product who signed with the Raiders during free agency.