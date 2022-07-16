Jalyn Armour-Davis Signs Rookie Contract

Jul 16, 2022 at 05:07 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

071622-Armour-Davis
Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Jalyn Armour-Davis signs rookie contract.

The Ravens' latest draft pick from Alabama has signed his rookie deal.

Jalyn Armour-Davis, one of Baltimore's six picks in the fourth round (No. 119 overall), has inked his rookie contract prior to training camp. He is the first Alabama player Eric DeCosta has selected since taking over as general manager, but the Ravens have a long history of taking Alabama prospects including All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey, the 16th overall pick in 2017.

Armour-Davis will compete for playing time in Baltimore's cornerback rotation behind starters Humphrey and Marcus Peters. At 6-foot-0, 197 pounds, Armour-Davis started 11 games for the Crimson Tide last season and played with physicality and excelled in press coverage. He has often been compared to former Ravens cornerback Anthony Averett, another Alabama product who signed with the Raiders during free agency.

"He's someone I looked up to, watched his game and he's hopefully someone I can be as good as or better," Armour-Davis said.

Armour-Davis has always played well when healthy, but his injury history may have contributed to him falling to the fourth round. He had a knee scope in high school and missed his entire freshman year at Alabama after knee surgery. He also missed four games last season including the Iron Bowl, SEC championship game and national championship game.

Armour-Davis is confident he will have a healthier pro career, and he is excited about his fresh start with the Ravens.

"It's always frustrating when you're not able to play, injury or not, especially when it's out of your hands," Armour-Davis said. "The injuries with me are unfortunate events, nothing I could have done differently. … It happened, I learned from it, and it's all behind me."

Related Content

news

Daniel Faalele Signs Rookie Contract

Fourth-round offensive lineman Daniel Faalele has signed his rookie deal.

news

50 Words or Less: The Chip on Lamar Jackson's Shoulder Seems to Be Growing

The Ravens' loaded secondary could feast on weaker opposing passing games. The Ravens may not be done adding pass rushers. Things are changing in the AFC North.

news

Training Camp Competition: Offensive Line

One of the best competitions of training camp will be for the starting left guard spot.

news

10 Questions: How Can the Passing Game Take the Next Step?

As part of our pre-training camp down time, we debate some of the biggest topics facing the Ravens as they enter the 2022 season.

news

Late for Work 7/15: How Justin Tucker Could Win the NFL MVP Award

Lamar Jackson and Bernard Pollard call a truce. Mark Andrews remains outside the top three in ESPN's tight ends rankings. Ronnie Stanley is still ranked among the top 10 offensive tackles.

news

Training Camp Competition: Wide Receiver

The Ravens have four spots locked up with one or two up for grabs as of now.

news

10 Questions: Which Rookies Will Have Big Roles This Season?

Kyle Hamilton and Tyler Linderbaum are almost certain to play major roles, and many rookies could see regular snaps.

news

Late for Work 7/14: Mark Andrews Is King of the Octopus

Watch for Lamar Jackson to be a fantasy star after the Ravens' offseason moves. Takeaways from Warren Sharp's 2022 football preview. Jackson gets into Twitter exchange with former Ravens safety Bernard Pollard.

news

10 Questions: How Will Ravens Utilize Their Secondary Depth?

As part of our pre-training camp down time, we debate some of the biggest topics facing the Ravens as they enter the 2022 season.

news

Mailbag: Why Is Lamar Jackson Underrated?

Will the Ravens sign more pass rushers? How does Kyle Hamilton fit into the secondary? When will we see J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards?

news

Training Camp Competition: Tight End/Fullback

The lead dog is clear, but there will be jockeying for roles behind All-Pro Mark Andrews.

Find Tickets
Find Tickets Here
Advertising