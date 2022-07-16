Jalyn Armour-Davis Signs Rookie Contract

The Ravens' latest draft pick from Alabama has signed his rookie deal.
Jalyn Armour-Davis, one of Baltimore's six picks in the fourth round (No. 119 overall), has inked his rookie contract prior to training camp. He is the first Alabama player Eric DeCosta has selected since taking over as general manager, but the Ravens have a long history of taking Alabama prospects including All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey, the 16th overall pick in 2017.
Armour-Davis will compete for playing time in Baltimore's cornerback rotation behind starters Humphrey and Marcus Peters. At 6-foot-0, 197 pounds, Armour-Davis started 11 games for the Crimson Tide last season and played with physicality and excelled in press coverage. He has often been compared to former Ravens cornerback Anthony Averett, another Alabama product who signed with the Raiders during free agency.
"He's someone I looked up to, watched his game and he's hopefully someone I can be as good as or better," Armour-Davis said.
Armour-Davis has always played well when healthy, but his injury history may have contributed to him falling to the fourth round. He had a knee scope in high school and missed his entire freshman year at Alabama after knee surgery. He also missed four games last season including the Iron Bowl, SEC championship game and national championship game.
Armour-Davis is confident he will have a healthier pro career, and he is excited about his fresh start with the Ravens.
"It's always frustrating when you're not able to play, injury or not, especially when it's out of your hands," Armour-Davis said. "The injuries with me are unfortunate events, nothing I could have done differently. … It happened, I learned from it, and it's all behind me."