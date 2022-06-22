Ravens Mourn Passing of Jaylon Ferguson

Jun 22, 2022 at 08:29 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

062222-Ferguson

Ravens outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson passed away Tuesday night at the age of 26.

"We are profoundly saddened by the passing of Jaylon Ferguson," the Ravens said in a statement. "He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon's family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon."

The native of Zachary, Louisiana was the NCAA FBS all-time career sack leader and was preparing for his fourth season with the team after participating in the team's mandatory minicamp last week.

Jaylon Ferguson Photos

Jaylon Ferguson tragically passed away Tuesday night at 26 years old. He played three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.

Ravens players reacted to the tragic news on social media.

