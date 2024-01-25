Harbaugh Brothers Will Square Off Again Next Season

Jim was last a head coach in the NFL from 2011-2014 with the San Fracisco 49ers, where he had a 49-22-1 NFL coaching record. John and the Ravens won both head-to-head matchups – one on Thanksgiving in 2011 and then in Super Bowl XLVII.

Jim then went to Michigan in 2015 and built that historic program into national champions this season. John flew out to Houston to watch the Wolverines' national championship victory over Washington and share in the celebration.

Now back in the NFL, it won't be long until the brothers go against each other. The Ravens and Chargers will play each other next season at SoFi Stadium.

"Eventually, [Jim's team] will be on the schedule. There's no doubt," John said last week. "Those are always challenging games, because he's such a great coach. His teams are always ready to roll. They always are. They're always well coached. They're always fundamentally sound. They always play super hard. They're always connected emotionally. I think he's the best coach in football. He's a great coach."

The Ravens beat the Chargers, 20-10, this season at SoFi Stadium. Next year's battle will be even more hotly contested.

Asked about whether their football conversations would have to change if they ended up in the same conference, John said, "That's a fair question. You would play more often, to your point. That might change the conversations just a little bit if they're on the schedule soon."