Harbaugh Brothers Will Square Off Again Next Season

Jan 24, 2024 at 07:57 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

harbsbro
Patrick Semansky/AP Photo
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, second from left, speaks with his brother, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, on the sideline in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2015, in College Park, Md.

The Harbaugh brothers are back together in the NFL.

Jim Harbaugh has agreed to be the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, per ESPN's Adam Schefter and others.

Jim was last a head coach in the NFL from 2011-2014 with the San Fracisco 49ers, where he had a 49-22-1 NFL coaching record. John and the Ravens won both head-to-head matchups – one on Thanksgiving in 2011 and then in Super Bowl XLVII.

Jim then went to Michigan in 2015 and built that historic program into national champions this season. John flew out to Houston to watch the Wolverines' national championship victory over Washington and share in the celebration.

Now back in the NFL, it won't be long until the brothers go against each other. The Ravens and Chargers will play each other next season at SoFi Stadium.

"Eventually, [Jim's team] will be on the schedule. There's no doubt," John said last week. "Those are always challenging games, because he's such a great coach. His teams are always ready to roll. They always are. They're always well coached. They're always fundamentally sound. They always play super hard. They're always connected emotionally. I think he's the best coach in football. He's a great coach."

The Ravens beat the Chargers, 20-10, this season at SoFi Stadium. Next year's battle will be even more hotly contested.

Asked about whether their football conversations would have to change if they ended up in the same conference, John said, "That's a fair question. You would play more often, to your point. That might change the conversations just a little bit if they're on the schedule soon."

For now, John will try to bring home his own championship this year. Jim was at the game Saturday, with a Ravens hat on, for Baltimore's divisional playoff victory over the Texans.

