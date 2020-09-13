Jimmy Smith Active After Being Added Late to Injury Report 

After some concern about his status Sunday morning, veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith is active for the season opener against the Cleveland Browns.

Smith was listed as questionable after being a late addition to the injury report Sunday with back spasms. However, Smith will be in uniform and he is looking forward to his new role as a versatile defender who can line up at corner or safety depending upon the matchups that Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale prefers. Baltimore has one of the NFL's deepest cornerback rotations with Pro Bowl corners Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters and nickel cornerback Tavon Young, who is back after missing all of last season with a neck injury.

The Browns have a talented array of targets led by wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. and tight end Austin Hooper. Smith will see snaps, particularly in passing situations, and he can also spell Humphrey and Peters at outside corner when they need a break.

Rookie guard Tyre Phillips (knee) is also active and he could play a key role in the opener if he starts at right guard. Phillips has been in the competition to replace the retired Marshal Yanda as the starting right guard. Head Coach John Harbaugh did not announce a starter at right guard during the week, but Phillips and veteran D.J. Fluker were thought to be the leading candidates. Phillips returned to practice Friday after missing Thursday.

Inactive for the Ravens on Sunday are No. 3 quarterback Trace McSorley, rookie offensive lineman Ben Bredeson and rookie safety Geno stone. Wide receiver Chris Moore (finger), running back Justice Hill and defensive tackle Justin Madubuike (knee) were ruled out on Friday.

Moore is a key player on multiple special teams units and Hill returns kickoffs. Defensive back Jordan Richards was elevated from the practice Saturday and he is active and expected to play special teams. Two rookie wide receivers, Devin Duvernay and James Proche II, are candidates to return punts and kickoffs.