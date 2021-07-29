Jimmy Smith Details Harrowing Armed Robbery: 'Glad We Lived'

Smith said the thieves have not been apprehended by the police.

"You're not going to catch those guys," Smith said. "This is happening left and right in California.

"We got off the airplane, rented a car, went to the store to get some juice, and they followed us to an In-N-Out, then followed us to Jack-In-The-Box, then followed us [to the hotel] and waited for me to check in. I brought the car back around, talked to my girl inside the car for like two minutes, hopped out of the car, and I saw two dudes with their mask on, and then they just kind of looked at me and kind of tracked my footsteps. The scary part was another guy ran up on my girl and put a gun to her belly, and she's pregnant. So, it was terrifying."

Smith said he had an intuitive sense that something bad was about to occur before the robbery. The incident has made him more cautious when he's in public.

"You know, when something bad happens you get this eerie feeling?" Smith said. "I kind of had an eerie feeling, and I didn't really listen to it. I hopped out the car and just saw dudes coming at me with guns, and they surrounded me. All you could think of is, ' I want to live. I want to get out of here.'