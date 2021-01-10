Jimmy Smith, Yannick Ngakoue Active vs. Titans

Jan 10, 2021 at 12:18 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

011021-Inactives
Shawn Hubbard/Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Left: DE Yannick Ngakoue; Right: CB Jimmy Smith

The Ravens will enter Sunday's playoff game as healthy as they have been in weeks.

Veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith (ribs/shoulder), pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue (thigh), wide receiver Willie Snead IV (ankle) and center Patrick Mekari (back) are all active to face the Tennessee Titans. Smith, Mekari, and Snead missed the final two games of the regular season, while Ngakoue missed the regular season finale in Cincinnati.

Smith is the Ravens' third cornerback and could play a vital role in matching up against Tennessee's physical wide receiver corps led by A.J. Brown and Corey Davis. Though Smith was limited in practice during the week, his size and experience add depth to Baltimore's strong cornerback rotation which also includes Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters and Anthony Averett.

The Ravens acquired Ngakoue in a midseason trade to enhance their pass rush, and he had a two-sack game in Week 16. Baltimore hopes to generate a consistent pass rush against Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill who threw a career-high 33 touchdown passes this season.

Snead is one of Baltimore's most experienced receivers and he is also an excellent blocker. He finished the season third on the team in receptions and receiving yards, and his presence provides another target for Lamar Jackson in the passing attack.

Mekari started seven straight games at center before his back stiffened up against the New York Giants. Matt Skura took over as the starting center in Mekari's absence, but Mekari adds another key piece to an offensive line that helped Baltimore rush for a franchise record 404 yards against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Sam Koch is also active after being activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday and will return as the punter and holder. One of the NFL's top punters, Koch missed the regular season finale, ending his streak of 239 consecutive games.

Running back Mark Ingram II is inactive as the Ravens continue to go with J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards as their lead running backs, with Justice Hill also active as a running back and special teams player. Other inactives for Baltimore are wide receiver Chris Moore, punter Johnny Townsend, wide receiver James Proche II, outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, offensive lineman R.J. Prince and defensive lineman Broderick Washington.

Inactive for the Titans are running backs Senorise Perry and D'Onta Foreman, defensive backs Chris Jackson and Kareem Orr, and outside linebacker Derick Roberson.

