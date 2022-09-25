J.K. Dobbins Making Debut vs. Patriots

The Ravens have more good news for Sunday's game, as starting cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey (groin) and Marcus Peters (knee) are also active. Both had their snaps limited in last week's loss to the Dolphins as Peters was eased into action in his first game back and Humphrey was dealing with groin pain.

Cornerbacks Brandon Stephens (quad), who missed the Dolphins game, and Pepe Williams (ankle) will also play against the Patriots.

Tight end Nick Boyle will play for the first time this season, and he'll do it in the stadium where he suffered his gruesome 2020 knee injury. Boyle has been a healthy scratch the first two weeks and is eager to show his blocking can help Baltimore's rushing attack.

Rookie tight end Isaiah Likely, who was limited throughout the week with a groin injury, will also play. The Ravens have all four tight ends, including Josh Oliver, active.

Rookie defensive tackle Travis Jones (knee) will also make his career debut. Jones suffered a hyperextended knee in the Ravens' second preseason game. He was a standout in training camp practices and the preseason, and will rotate into an impressive Ravens defensive line.

That's particularly important considering the Patriots may lean on their ground game against Baltimore. The Patriots are without their leading wide receiver, Jakobi Meyers (knee).

The Ravens' inactives are wide receiver James Proche, running back Kenyan Drake, cornerback Daryl Worley, offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley and defensive end Brent Urban. Stanley was ruled out Saturday and didn't make the trip to New England.