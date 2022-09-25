J.K. Dobbins Making Debut vs. Patriots

Sep 25, 2022 at 11:35 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

092522-dobbins
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB J.K. Dobbins

J.K. Dobbins will make his debut Sunday against the New England Patriots, his first game since suffering a major knee injury in last year's preseason.

It remains to be seen how heavy of a workload Dobbins will get in his first game back, but he's been chomping at the bit to play.

The Ravens hope their lead running back will supercharge a ground game that has been stagnant outside of quarterback Lamar Jackson. Baltimore's trio of other running backs have averaged 2.6 yards per carry through the first two weeks.

Dobbins led all NFL running backs with 6.0 yards per carry as a rookie and looked to be on track for a monster sophomore season before tearing his ACL, LCL, meniscus and hamstring in last year's preseason finale.

The Ravens have more good news for Sunday's game, as starting cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey (groin) and Marcus Peters (knee) are also active. Both had their snaps limited in last week's loss to the Dolphins as Peters was eased into action in his first game back and Humphrey was dealing with groin pain.

Cornerbacks Brandon Stephens (quad), who missed the Dolphins game, and Pepe Williams (ankle) will also play against the Patriots.

Tight end Nick Boyle will play for the first time this season, and he'll do it in the stadium where he suffered his gruesome 2020 knee injury. Boyle has been a healthy scratch the first two weeks and is eager to show his blocking can help Baltimore's rushing attack.

Rookie tight end Isaiah Likely, who was limited throughout the week with a groin injury, will also play. The Ravens have all four tight ends, including Josh Oliver, active.

Rookie defensive tackle Travis Jones (knee) will also make his career debut. Jones suffered a hyperextended knee in the Ravens' second preseason game. He was a standout in training camp practices and the preseason, and will rotate into an impressive Ravens defensive line.

That's particularly important considering the Patriots may lean on their ground game against Baltimore. The Patriots are without their leading wide receiver, Jakobi Meyers (knee).

The Ravens' inactives are wide receiver James Proche, running back Kenyan Drake, cornerback Daryl Worley, offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley and defensive end Brent Urban. Stanley was ruled out Saturday and didn't make the trip to New England.

New England's inactives also include starting safety Kyle Duggar and former Ravens cornerback Shaun Wade.

