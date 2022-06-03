Late for Work 6/3: J.K. Dobbins Is a Comeback Player of the Year Pick

J.K. Dobbins Is a Comeback Player of the Year Pick, But Sports Doctor Is Concerned

Much of the optimism for the Ravens offense returning to form in 2022 revolves around the comeback of running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, who both suffered season-ending ACL tears in the preseason last year.

There is a difference of opinion as to how effective the duo will be.

NFL.com's Adam Schein is especially bullish on Dobbins, who is his pick to win the Comeback Player of the Year award.

"I love this cat. I thought Baltimore stole him late in Round 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft, and spent much of that offseason gassing him up," Schein wrote. "Then he went out and averaged a robust 6.0 yards per carry as a rookie, only furthering my infatuation.

"Thus, I was crushed for him, the Ravens and football fans in general when he tore his ACL last August in the Ravens' preseason finale. But I think he bounces back with a monster season in 2022. As I've said time and again, the 5-foot-10, 212-pounder was put on Earth to run the rock for the Ravens. Dobbins was a part of Baltimore's hellacious injury toll in 2021. In 2022, he and the rest of the team get back to playing Ravens football."

Dr. David Chao of Sports Injury Central is far less optimistic about how impactful Dobbins will be this season. Chao, the former head physician for the Chargers, predicted Dobbins will begin the regular season on the physically unable to perform list and would be lucky to produce at even half of his pre-injury pace.

"The ACL tear alone will slow a running back in their first season back on the field — see Saquon Barkley's 2021 season — but the LCL involvement heightens the worry," Chao and Zachary Engberg wrote. "Multi-ligament tears complicate the reconstruction and return process and will slow his recovery to an even lighter pace."

Sports Injury Central gave Dobbins a health score of 47. The number measures a player's overall health, from 0 (won't play) to 100 (no current or past significant health issues or risks).

Edwards' SIC health score was a little higher (61), but Chao doesn't expect him to be ready for the start of the regular season either.