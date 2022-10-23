J.K. Dobbins' Knee Procedure Is to 'Speed Up' Recovery Process

Oct 23, 2022 at 04:45 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

Clifton Brown
BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

102322-Dobbins
Shawn Hubard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB J.K. Dobbins

Following Sunday's game, Head Coach John Harbaugh elaborated on the decision by running back J.K. Dobbins to undergo more knee surgery. Dobbins was placed on injured reserve Saturday, but could possibly return later this season.

Dobbins missed the entire 2021 season after suffering a torn ACL, LCL, meniscus and hamstring. He returned for four games before his knee flared up in Week 6 against the Giants at MetLife Stadium, but Harbaugh said there were other issues.

"He had a range of motion issue with scar tissue," Harbaugh said.

The hope is that surgery will improve Dobbins' range of motion faster than waiting for it to improve without the procedure.

"He's a little impatient, which is in a good way, and he wants to try to speed the process up," Harbaugh said. "This particular surgery kind of got into the conversation about three weeks ago. I think it's the same one that (Giants running back) Saquon Barkley might have had – I'm just speculating on that – and get the full range back in four to five weeks, something like that, six weeks.

"He wanted to do it; he didn't want to go the slow road. If it doesn't work 100%, then he's kind of on the slow road again. He's making progress. So, there's no new injury or anything like that; he just wanted to take a shot at speeding up the process."

