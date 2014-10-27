Joe Flacco: I Put Defense In Bad Positions





"There were plenty of other things that happened throughout the course of the game – opening up in the second half with those two turnovers, obviously, those were big," he said. "You can't do that."

Both of the interceptions came on passes intended for wide receiver Torrey Smith.

On the first turnover, Flacco tried to force a pass into a tight window where Smith was surrounded by four defenders. Linebacker Emmanuel Lamur was underneath defender and snagged the interception.

"There was a lot of room over there, and I thought I had a hole, but it probably wasn't as much as I thought," Flacco said.

The second interception came after Smith got jammed at the line of scrimmage by cornerback Adam Jones. Smith took a blow to the head on the play, forcing him to stop on his route after taking the shot. Flacco tossed the pass just as Smith stopped, and it was an easy interception for Jones.

"The interception on Torrey's thing was as freaky as you can get," Head Coach John Harbaugh said.

Sunday's game continued an unfavorable trend for Flacco in Cincinnati.

The Queen City hasn't been kind to Flacco, and the seven-year quarterback has struggled at Paul Brown Stadium throughout his career. The Ravens have lost three straight road games to the Bengals, and Flacco hasn't topped 200 passing yards in Cincinnati since his rookie season.

Here are his stat lines from those last five games (the 2012 game was excluded because Flacco mostly rested that game as the Ravens had already clinched a playoff spot).

2014: 17-of-34, 195 yards, no touchdowns, two interceptions

2013: 30-of-50, 192 yards, one touchdown, three interceptions

2011: 15-of-19, 130 yards, one touchdown, no interceptions

2010: 17-of-39, 154 yards, one touchdown, four interceptions

2009: 18-of-32, 195 yards, no touchdowns, two interceptions

The good news for Flacco and the Ravens is that he has a track record throughout his career of bouncing back the week after tough games. His best game of this season – a five-touchdown effort against Tampa Bay – came after a tough outing in a loss to the Colts.

The Ravens hope for a similar bounce back next week when they travel to Pittsburgh for a pivotal rivalry game.