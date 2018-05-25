Joe Flacco Is Cool With Ravens Creating Special Packages for Lamar Jackson

For example, Jackson could be utilized in third-and-short situations or the red zone. He showed a great nose for the end zone in college, scoring 50 rushing touchdowns in three seasons. It's hard to defend a running quarterback around the goal line.

Another possibility is trick plays, which Baltimore showed some of in practice Thursday (the details cannot be shared). Flacco and Jackson could both be on the field at the same time.

Or Baltimore could use Jackson in a wildcat-like offense. On a few occasions Thursday, Jackson took the snap, outraced a linebacker to the edge and shook players in the secondary, leading to cheers of excitement from his teammates (including defenders) watching on the sideline.

There's no question that when Jackson has the ball in his hands, there's an additional threat to worry about for the defense and it's exhilarating to watch as a spectator.

Asked if he sees any similarities between Jackson and himself when he was a rookie, Flacco said Jackson reminds him of all rookies.