Joe Flacco Is Disappointed, But Handles Backup Role Like a Pro

Flacco isn't blind to it all. When the Ravens drafted Jackson in the first round this year, Flacco knew that, at some point, a decision would have to be made. Baltimore looked at Jackson's rookie season as a developmental year with him contributing as an occasional change-of-pace weapon. Flacco's injury sped that timeline up.

Flacco was hoping to play well enough to stave his replacement off as long as possible, and did a good job of it early in the year, but the offense stalled, an injury happened and the door opened for the talented rookie.

Flacco badly wanted to get back on the field after the Ravens' bye. He said he didn't feel all that bad, and he's gutted through countless injuries during his career. But there was just too much risk of a more serious hip injury, Flacco said.

"I definitely wanted to get out there and be there for my guys that next week," Flacco said. "It's definitely one of the hardest things I've done in my career: standing on the sidelines, being inactive and not being a part of it the way you want to. But it's just one of those things where you have to do what your body is telling you."

Standing on the sideline for Jackson's first start on Nov. 18, knowing he could potentially play, seemed like a more difficult day for Flacco than the day he was told he was now a backup. The only starts he had ever missed were in 2015 when he tore his ACL.

"I want to play football, so it's been different the last four weeks," Flacco said. "It's obviously going to take some getting used to."

With all that said, Flacco and Harbaugh know that Flacco could be back under center again. Jackson has exited both of the past two games due to injuries, or at least concern of one (concussion). His style makes him more susceptible to taking hits, making a good backup even more valuable.

No team in the NFL will have a better backup than Flacco – the Super Bowl XLVII MVP and winner of 10 career playoff games, second-most in the NFL since 2008 only behind New England's Tom Brady. The Ravens know they are in good hands if something were to happen to Jackson down the stretch.