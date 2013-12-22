Joe Flacco, Ray Rice Both Playing





No surprise here. Quarterback Joe Flacco and running back Ray Rice will be playing against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Flacco is wearing a knee brace on his left knee as he reportedly suffered a mild MCL sprain Monday night in Detroit. He looked normal throwing the ball with the brace during warmups.

Rice has said his hip is still bothering him, but not enough to sit out. Rice has notched back-to-back 50-yard rushing games and could be a big piece of the offense against the Patriots considering they have the NFL's 31st-ranked run defense.

The Ravens' inactives are tight end Dallas Clark, cornerback/returner Asa Jackson (thigh), safety Omar Brown, inside linebacker Albert McClellan (neck), center Ryan Jensen, wide receiver Deonte Thompson and defensive tackle Brandon Williams.

Clark was up last week in Detroit but out the week before when Dennis Pitta returned against Minnesota.

The Patriots are more banged up than the Ravens.

They'll be without starting left tackle Nate Solder (concussion), meaning Pro Bowl guard Logan Mankins will move to tackle. That's a big shake-up on their offensive line.

New England is also without two wide receivers in Josh Boyce (ankle) and Kenbrell Thompkins (hip). They'll have a very small wide receiver corps in Julian Edelman, Danny Amendola, Austin Collie, Matthew Slater and Aaron Dobson.