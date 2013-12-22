Joe Flacco, Ray Rice Both Playing

Dec 22, 2013 at 07:15 AM
22_Inactives_news.jpg


No surprise here. Quarterback Joe Flacco and running back Ray Rice will be playing against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Flacco is wearing a knee brace on his left knee as he reportedly suffered a mild MCL sprain Monday night in Detroit. He looked normal throwing the ball with the brace during warmups.

Rice has said his hip is still bothering him, but not enough to sit out. Rice has notched back-to-back 50-yard rushing games and could be a big piece of the offense against the Patriots considering they have the NFL's 31st-ranked run defense.

The Ravens' inactives are tight end Dallas Clark, cornerback/returner Asa Jackson (thigh), safety Omar Brown, inside linebacker Albert McClellan (neck), center Ryan Jensen, wide receiver Deonte Thompson and defensive tackle Brandon Williams.

Clark was up last week in Detroit but out the week before when Dennis Pitta returned against Minnesota.

The Patriots are more banged up than the Ravens.

They'll be without starting left tackle Nate Solder (concussion), meaning Pro Bowl guard Logan Mankins will move to tackle. That's a big shake-up on their offensive line.

New England is also without two wide receivers in Josh Boyce (ankle) and Kenbrell Thompkins (hip). They'll have a very small wide receiver corps in Julian Edelman, Danny Amendola, Austin Collie, Matthew Slater and Aaron Dobson.

The Patriots' other inactives are tight end D.J. Williams, linebacker Dane Fletcher, defensive tackle Isaac Sopoaga and defensive end Jake Bequette.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Browns

The 'Sunday Night Football' game from M&T Bank Stadium will be broadcast on NBC to a nationwide audience.
news

Cover Story: Tavon Young's Battle With the Injury Bug

Considering he missed three of his five NFL seasons with injuries, Young entered this year as a question mark. He's not only played in every game, but he's been one of the secondary's steadiest performers.
news

Late for Work 11/25: Ravens Should Be Thankful for These 'Agile Big Bodies'

Ranking the Ravens' 'easiest' and most difficult games remaining. What changes could be made to the roster in the coming weeks? Ravens select a defensive back in CBS Sports' latest mock draft.
news

Who's Practicing Who's Not vs. Browns

Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and Brandon Williams returned to practice. Starting cornerback Anthony Averett is still sidelined, while defensive end Calais Campbell is in concussion protocol. 
news

Nick Boyle Details His Grueling Comeback From Major Knee Injury

Baltimore Ravens TE Nick Boyle is back on the field after two knee surgeries and confident he can return to being the same dominant player he was before.
news

News & Notes: Ravens View Sunday Night Game vs. Browns 'Like a Championship Game'

Keeping Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney away from Lamar Jackson will be a huge challenge. John Harbaugh talks about 'bittersweet' loss of Trace McSorley. Chuck Clark doesn't believe that the defense yields big plays because it has too much on its plate.
news

Four Former Ravens Among 26 Hall of Fame Semifinalists for 2022

Anquan Boldin, Steve Smith Sr. and Devin Hester are among the modern-era semifinalists up for enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
news

Lamar Jackson Is 'Feeling Great' After Strange Illness

Quarterback Lamar Jackson talks about the illness that knocked him out of the Chicago game.
news

Mailbag: Could Devin Duvernay Have a Deebo Samuel-Like Role?

Thoughts on leaving Chris Westry on an island? Who will be the leading running back the rest of the way? What draft picks might be of interest? 
news

Kevin Zeitler Assists Hometown Waukesha Parade Victims

Kevin Zeitler and his wife, Sara, are assisting those impacted by Sunday's tragedy that took place during a Christmas parade in Zeitler's hometown.
news

Late for Work 11/24: The Case for And Against the Ravens Pursuing Phillip Lindsay

Bleacher Report says Marquise Brown has shed bust label (huh?). How does Wink Martindale's scheme affect edge rushers? Looking at the formation that has gotten wide receivers open this year. 
news

Ravens Sign Three Players to Practice Squad, Including a Quarterback

Quarterback Kenji Bahar, cornerback Kevin Toliver and offensive tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith have been signed to the practice squad. 
Vote Now
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising