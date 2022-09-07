Joe Flacco Is Officially Starting Week 1 vs. Ravens

The reunion is now official. Baltimore will face former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco in Sunday's regular-season opener against the New York Jets.

Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh announced the news Wednesday morning, saying starter Zach Wilson has made progress in his rehab from arthroscopic knee surgery, but not enough to play for a few weeks.

"We're rolling with Joe," Saleh said.

It will be the first time the Ravens face off against their former Super Bowl MVP since he was traded following the 2018 season.

Flacco, who is now 37 years old, had 11 spectacular seasons in Baltimore, becoming their steely franchise quarterback who helped the team reach the playoffs seven times during his tenure.

After rookie first-round pick Lamar Jackson pushed the Ravens into the playoffs after taking over for an injured Flacco at midseason in 2018, Flacco was traded to the Denver Broncos before the 2019 season. He bounced to the Jets in 2020, the Eagles in 2021, then was traded back to the Jets midway through last season. He re-signed with New York this offseason.

Flacco started one game last season for the Jets and lost, 24-17, to the Miami Dolphins. Flacco completed 24 of 39 passes for 291 yards and two touchdowns.

Flacco will have an AFC North reunion tour, as Saleh said Wilson will be out for at least the first three weeks. Flacco will not only start against the Ravens, but also the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 and Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3. Saleh said the earliest Wilson will play is Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It's been doubtful that Wilson would play considering he had arthroscopic knee surgery just three weeks ago following a preseason injury.