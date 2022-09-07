Joe Flacco Is Officially Starting Week 1 vs. Ravens

Sep 07, 2022 at 12:19 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

090722-flacco
John Munson/AP Photos
New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco (19) looks to pass on the run in the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J.

The reunion is now official. Baltimore will face former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco in Sunday's regular-season opener against the New York Jets.

Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh announced the news Wednesday morning, saying starter Zach Wilson has made progress in his rehab from arthroscopic knee surgery, but not enough to play for a few weeks.

"We're rolling with Joe," Saleh said.

It will be the first time the Ravens face off against their former Super Bowl MVP since he was traded following the 2018 season.

Flacco, who is now 37 years old, had 11 spectacular seasons in Baltimore, becoming their steely franchise quarterback who helped the team reach the playoffs seven times during his tenure.

After rookie first-round pick Lamar Jackson pushed the Ravens into the playoffs after taking over for an injured Flacco at midseason in 2018, Flacco was traded to the Denver Broncos before the 2019 season. He bounced to the Jets in 2020, the Eagles in 2021, then was traded back to the Jets midway through last season. He re-signed with New York this offseason.

Flacco started one game last season for the Jets and lost, 24-17, to the Miami Dolphins. Flacco completed 24 of 39 passes for 291 yards and two touchdowns.

Flacco will have an AFC North reunion tour, as Saleh said Wilson will be out for at least the first three weeks. Flacco will not only start against the Ravens, but also the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 and Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3. Saleh said the earliest Wilson will play is Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It's been doubtful that Wilson would play considering he had arthroscopic knee surgery just three weeks ago following a preseason injury.

"We'll prepare for their offense," Head Coach John Harbaugh said Monday. "Both guys, they run the same offense, essentially, as far as we've seen. They bring their own flavor to it, their own style. Of course, they're two different players. But, we'll prepare for the offense and both quarterbacks."

Related Content

news

Power Rankings: Ravens Open 2022 a Near Consensus Top-10 Team

Here's where the Ravens start the 2022 season in the national power rankings.

news

Late for Work 9/7: Three Pundits Pick Ravens to Win the Super Bowl

Here's what has to happen for Baltimore to win it all. Predicting the Ravens' individual awards winners.

news

Takeaways From Ravens Week 1 Depth Chart

Ben Powers is listed as the starting left guard. Mike Davis is listed as the backup running back behind J.K. Dobbins.

news

Ravens Player Offers Fans Jersey Swap After Changing Numbers

Brent Urban went from No. 68 to No. 97 after cuts were made. Now his wife said they are helping fans who have the wrong jersey.

news

Justin Tucker Sings Opera in NFL Kickoff Commercial

The Ravens' multi-talented kicker shows off his singing chops in the league's newest spot.

news

Late for Work 9/6: Projecting Best- and Worst-Case Scenarios for Ravens' Heralded Rookies

Optimism for a breakout season for Odafe Oweh goes beyond his freakish athleticism. An analytics model projects the Ravens to win the AFC North. Analysts consider the Ravens a Super Bowl contender, but not a favorite. Ravens reportedly tried out a linebacker.

news

News & Notes: Ravens Start 2022 Much Healthier Than 2021, All But One Player Practicing

John Harbaugh said Lamar Jackson's contract negotiations haven't diminished his focus. Justin Houston is ready to play every defensive snap if necessary. Morgan Moses' first Ravens start will come against a former team.

news

Ronnie Stanley Debuts at Ravens Practice, Week 1 in Question

Ronnie Stanley is back on the field after undergoing a second ankle surgery on Oct. 19.

news

Around the AFC North: Pundit Predictions for Ravens' Division Rivals

CBS Sports likes the Bengals as a Wild Card team, with the Ravens winning the division. Sporting News believes that Deshaun Watson's 11-game suspension will keep Cleveland from making the playoffs. None of The Athletic's 43 writers picked the Steelers to win the AFC North.

news

Jets Say It's Possible Zach Wilson Starts vs. Ravens

Jets starting QB Zach Wilson went through a workout Monday and Head Coach Robert Selah will make an announcement on whether he'll play Wednesday.

news

Late for Work 9/5: Peter King Predicts Ravens Win AFC North, Odafe Oweh Finishes Second in DPOY

Ravens roster ranked in top 10. At their best, the Ravens are championship contenders in the AFC. Lamar Jackson primed for a brilliant fantasy football season. Ravens rookies receive 'A' grade following preseason.

Find Tickets
Advertising