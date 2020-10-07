Joe Flacco Steps in as New York Jets' Starter

Oct 07, 2020 at 03:30 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

100720-Flacco
Adam Hunger/AP Photos
Jets QB Joe Flacco

Former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is back in a starting role, taking over for the injured Sam Darnold with the New York Jets.

Flacco will take on the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday in his first start since Oct. 27 of last season when, as the Denver Broncos' top quarterback, he suffered a neck injury. The week before, he was sacked a career-high nine times.

Now Flacco is in a backup role, looking to prove that he still has some magic left in that 35-year-old right arm. This is the first time the former Super Bowl MVP and 13-year pro has come off the bench to start a game.

"Joe is as calm as you can get," New York Jets Head Coach Adam Gase said, per ESPN. "He's had a lot of experience. ... The arm strength is still there, I know that. Joe seems like he's going to be fine. It's more about working with the guys he's going to play with on Sunday and just getting into some kind of rhythm."

Flacco was released by the Broncos in March and underwent neck surgery in April. He signed a one-year, reported $1.5 million deal with the Jets in May. Flacco had a long recovery and sat out training camp as he continued to rehab, but was activated to the Jets' active roster at the start of the season.

Darnold suffered a shoulder injury during last Thursday night's game against the Broncos. He only sat out for part of one series in which Flacco went 2-for-2 for 16 yards. Darnold is considered week-to-week, so Flacco could have an extended run as the Jets' starter.

"He's in a lot of pain," Gase said of Darnold. "That's what it is. He can raise his arm to a certain degree, but to go out and practice, it would be very difficult for him right now."

Related Content

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Bengals

Lamar Jackson (knee) sat out practice, but Ronnie Stanley (shoulder) and Derek Wolfe (elbow) returned.
news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson 'Not Happy,' Wants More Deep Completions

Containing Bengals running back Joe Mixon is a Ravens focal point. In a bounce back game, Patrick Queen didn't let his eyes deceive him. Marquise Brown gets more practice reps, but he's still monitored. 
news

Lamar Jackson's Thoughts on His First Matchup With Joe Burrow

The AFC North has another good young quarterback in Cincinnati's Joe Burrow, who could be vying with Lamar Jackson for many years to come.
news

Baltimore Sports Reeling From Passing of Vince Bagli

A genial and generous figure, Bagli was a fixture in the city's press corps during a truly one-of-a-kind career.
news

Mailbag: What's Up With the Running Back Rotation?

Will the Ravens incorporate more wide receivers? Should we be afraid of A.J. Green? When will the deep passing game start clicking?
news

Late for Work 10/7: Ravens are 'Going to be Aggressive' at the Trade Deadline

Mark Ingram II and J.K. Dobbins are one of the NFL's best running back tandems. Head coach talk resurfaces for Greg Roman. More praise for Marlon Humphrey's contract. 
news

Baltimore Ravens Podcast Premiere: Black in the NFL

The Organization's Third Original Podcast Debuts Today with Host Clifton Brown
news

Eisenberg: The Chess Game Is On

The Ravens were the ones doing the surprising a year ago when they set the NFL aflame with their ground-oriented attack. Now defensive coordinators are throwing something new at Baltimore every week.
news

Patrick Queen Rebounded By Destroying a Washington Running Back

The Ravens' rookie inside linebacker had a team-high 12 tackles, including three for loss, in Week 4 after being sidelined near the end of the loss to the Chiefs.
news

Late for Work 10/6: Are Ravens No Longer One of Top Two Teams in AFC?

The reason certain players haven't been more involved in the offense. The Ravens' lighter travel schedule is an advantage in more ways than one. Handing out quarter-mark superlatives.
news

News & Notes: Matthew Judon Gets Rewarded for Consistent Effort

Ravens escape Week 4 with no major injuries. The reshuffled offensive line played well in Week 4. Anthony Averett played career-high snaps vs. Washington.

Advertising