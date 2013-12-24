Joe Flacco Will Wear Knee Brace Again

Dec 24, 2013 at 08:22 AM
LB Malik Harrison
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

24_FlaccoBrace_news.jpg


Joe Flacco will be back in the knee brace this week.

The Ravens quarterback will wear the protective brace for the second straight week after suffering a left knee injury against the Detroit Lions Dec. 16.

"I'm going to do it the same way," Flacco told reporters Tuesday. "I really just want to make sure I can be as safe as I can moving forward so nothing crazy happens. I'm pretty comfortable with it. It's not ideal, but it is what it is and it's not that big of an issue."

Flacco wore the brace during Sunday's 41-7 loss to the New England Patriots, and he did not look like himself at times. He underthrew a couple of key passes and also did not have the same mobility around the pocket that he displayed in recent weeks.

Flacco finished the game 22-of-38 passing for 262 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. He was also sacked four times.

Despite the tough outing, Flacco re-emphasized Tuesday that the knee was not a factor in his performance.

"The knee actually felt really good all game," he said. "It was just the way it played out."

Head Coach John Harbaugh told reporters Monday that Flacco was "definitely not 100 percent on that knee," and that he "gutted it out" against the Patriots.

After having a day to rest and recover from the outing, Flacco was back on the practice field Tuesday and indicated that the injury is improving.

"It feels better," Flacco said. "It felt really good on gameday – a little sore yesterday and today, but it feels a lot better."

