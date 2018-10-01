John Brown's Big Plays Open Up Ravens Offense in Pittsburgh

Ravens fans have been buzzing about Brown all offseason. He had a spectacular touchdown catch in Cincinnati on Thursday Night Football, and now added another, this time on Sunday Night Football against Baltimore's chief rival.

Asked about the impact that Brown's big plays have on the Ravens offense, quarterback Joe Flacco said "they do a lot."

"They give you confidence, they get you going," Flacco said. "They take out the aspect of going long and hard and having to get a lot of third downs to score touchdowns. When you can get chunks like that and get first downs on first and second down, it just makes your offense a lot more efficient."

The Steelers' secondary has been susceptible to big plays so far this season, and after Brown ripped off a couple in the first half, then nearly hauled in another touchdown catch on a deep bomb at the start of the second half, it changed the way Pittsburgh attacked.

The Ravens offense was 8-of-17 on third down throughout the night in part because the Steelers did not bring pressure on third down as they are known to do. A big part of that could have been because Pittsburgh didn't want to leave its defensive backs exposed.

With solid protection up front, Flacco carved up the short-to-intermediate Steelers defense in the second half, grinding out four field-goal drives and hitting 11 different receivers en route to 363 passing yards on the night.