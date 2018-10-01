John Brown's Big Plays Open Up Ravens Offense in Pittsburgh

Oct 01, 2018 at 01:00 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

John Brown's stats in his first Ravens-Steelers game at Heinz Field already say a lot. The Ravens' free-agent addition caught three passes for 116 yards and a touchdown.

But the impact that Brown had on the Ravens' 26-14 victory as a whole was even bigger than the stat line.

"It was a great experience just being out there and being able to go to war with a whole bunch of great guys that have been through this a lot," Brown said. "I was just ready to join in. Welcome to the party."

Brown caught a 33-yard touchdown to cap the Ravens' first offensive drive of the game, instantly putting the Ravens ahead. Lined up in the slot, Brown split a pair of Steelers defenders and was too fast for cornerback Joe Haden. Brown made a perfect catch just along the edge of the end zone.

"The defensive backs were late getting into their coverage, and once I got even with them, I had a feeling Joe Flacco was going to throw me the ball," Brown said. "It was a great ball."

He had a 71-yard catch and run near the start of the second quarter, which should have set up another touchdown. On that play, Brown was left one-on-one against Steelers rookie safety Terrell Edmunds, who also was left in the dust.

Ravens fans have been buzzing about Brown all offseason. He had a spectacular touchdown catch in Cincinnati on Thursday Night Football, and now added another, this time on Sunday Night Football against Baltimore's chief rival.

Asked about the impact that Brown's big plays have on the Ravens offense, quarterback Joe Flacco said "they do a lot."

"They give you confidence, they get you going," Flacco said. "They take out the aspect of going long and hard and having to get a lot of third downs to score touchdowns. When you can get chunks like that and get first downs on first and second down, it just makes your offense a lot more efficient."

The Steelers' secondary has been susceptible to big plays so far this season, and after Brown ripped off a couple in the first half, then nearly hauled in another touchdown catch on a deep bomb at the start of the second half, it changed the way Pittsburgh attacked.

The Ravens offense was 8-of-17 on third down throughout the night in part because the Steelers did not bring pressure on third down as they are known to do. A big part of that could have been because Pittsburgh didn't want to leave its defensive backs exposed.

With solid protection up front, Flacco carved up the short-to-intermediate Steelers defense in the second half, grinding out four field-goal drives and hitting 11 different receivers en route to 363 passing yards on the night.

"It does a lot of things that you don't even see," Flacco said of Brown's plays. "It keeps guys healthy. It goes a long way for sure."

Related Content

news

Ravens Eye View: What Happened to the Ravens Offense in AFC Championship Loss?

Here's a look at the film dissecting the Ravens' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game.
news

Five Questions for Ravens as Offseason Begins

After falling one game short of reaching the Super Bowl, the Ravens face many key questions heading into the offseason.
news

Joe Hortiz Finalizes Deal to Become Chargers' General Manager 

Ravens Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz is leaving the Ravens to become general manager of the Chargers.
news

Patrick Queen, Other Ravens Talk About Pending Free Agency

Several key Ravens talk about their pending free agency decisions this offseason
news

Kevin Zeitler Is Finally Headed to His First Pro Bowl

The 12-year veteran guard will make his first, long overdue, trip to the Pro Bowl.
news

Late for Work: Pundits Push Back on Renewed Negative Playoff Narrative About Lamar Jackson

Cam Heyward says the Steelers showed teams how to beat the Ravens. Mike Macdonald is reportedly interviewing with the Seahawks and Commanders.
news

Zay Flowers Says He Will 'Come Back Better'

Justin Tucker explains his pregame interaction with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. Ronnie Stanley says he didn't play up to his standards. Morgan Moses indicates he will have to decide whether to have offseason surgery.
news

With 23 Pending Unrestricted Free Agents, Ravens Know Turnover Could Be High

There's turnover every offseason for every team, but the Ravens have a lot of key players set to hit the market.
news

Ravens Sign 10 Players to Reserve/Future Deals

The Ravens have brought back nine young players on reserve/future deals following the season.
news

Ravens Grades & Snap Counts vs. Chiefs

Kyle Hamilton led the way on defense. Mark Andrews played just 18 snaps and Marlon Humphrey had 13.
news

Odell Beckham Jr.: I Still Have More in the Tank

Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. will be a free agent this offseason and says he'll cherish his time in Baltimore.
news

Ravens Have Pick No. 30 in 2024 NFL Draft; Projected Eight Picks

The Ravens have eight projected picks as they are expected to get one compensatory pick. 
2400x1000-renovations
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Follow Us
Advertising