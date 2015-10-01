John Harbaugh Addresses Breshad Perriman Injury





Perriman appeared to re-injure his knee during pre-game warmups Sunday. He was a limited participant in practice leading up to the Bengals game, but pulled up lame trying to track a deep ball in the end zone. He then limped around the field for several minutes and didn't run or jog any more during warmups.

Perriman didn't practice at all this week.

A report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport earlier on Thursday said Perriman would be out indefinitely after re-injuring his PCL during those warmups. Harbaugh said he met with General Manager Ozzie Newsome, team President Dick Cass and team doctors at Heinz Field Thursday night to discuss the extent of Perriman's injury, and they did not have a timetable for his return.

"They gave him an the injection with the stem cells and that should help a little bit too. It's going to be a little bit of time, hopefully shorter rather than longer," Harbaugh said. "We'll keep working hard to try to get him back."