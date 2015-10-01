John Harbaugh Addresses Breshad Perriman Injury

Head Coach John Harbaugh provided an update ahead of Thursday night's matchup with the Steelers about the status of rookie wide receiver Breshad Perriman.
The first-round pick visited renowned orthopedic sports surgeon Dr. James Andrews the last two days to re-examine a knee injury that has lingered since the first day of training camp. Perriman had a scope procedure performed on his knee to get a closer look at the injury, and Andrews determined there isn't any additional damage that was previously undiagnosed.
"He didn't see anything new," Harbaugh said during a pre-game interview with WBAL. "There's no new injury of any kind. It's just a slow healing ligament, for whatever reason. Very slow. They're a little surprised, to say the least, that it's healing this slowly, but that's what it's doing. It's just going to be a matter of time."
Perriman appeared to re-injure his knee during pre-game warmups Sunday. He was a limited participant in practice leading up to the Bengals game, but pulled up lame trying to track a deep ball in the end zone. He then limped around the field for several minutes and didn't run or jog any more during warmups.
Perriman didn't practice at all this week.
A report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport earlier on Thursday said Perriman would be out indefinitely after re-injuring his PCL during those warmups. Harbaugh said he met with General Manager Ozzie Newsome, team President Dick Cass and team doctors at Heinz Field Thursday night to discuss the extent of Perriman's injury, and they did not have a timetable for his return.
"They gave him an the injection with the stem cells and that should help a little bit too. It's going to be a little bit of time, hopefully shorter rather than longer," Harbaugh said. "We'll keep working hard to try to get him back."
Perriman tweeted Thursday, "Got to keep my head up and stay prayed up and focused! Good luck to the gang tonight #ravensnation."